Are Wes And Johanna Still Together? Details About The 'The Real World: Austin' Couple

MTV’s The Challenge is one of the most dramatic television reality shows. It is known for the surprising turn of events that take place every week and Wes Bergmann is by far one of the biggest villains in the history of the show. The viewers were first introduced to him in 2005 during The Real World: Austin. According to a report by eonline.com, on that show, he met Johanna Botta and the duo started their relationship right after the show had wrapped.

Even after all these years, people have been curious to know are Wes and Johanna still together and have also been asking are Wes and Johanna married? For all the people who are wondering about Wes and Johanna's break up and are Wes and Johanna married, here is everything you need to know about it.

Are Wes and Johanna still together?

For all the people who want to know are Wes and Johanna still together, the answer is no. The former couple have parted ways a long time ago. After their stint at The Real World: Austin, the duo had entered Fresh Meat as a couple. They dated for two years however, they called off the engagement before The Island. Johanna hooked up with Kenny Santucci on The Island.

After all this drama, all three of them, Wes, Johanna and Kenny competed on The Ruins. Interestingly, Wes’ new girlfriend Kelly Anne Judd was also one of the participants on the show. Wes and Kelly also parted ways after a while. Fans of The Challenge and The Real World: Austin were rooting for the couple to get married but that could not happen.

Wes Bergmann

Johanna Botta

According to a report by Distractify, Wes Bergmann got married to Amanda Hornick in June 2018. His Real World co-stars Lacey Buehler, Rachel Moyal, Nehemiah Clark, and Melinda Stolp had attended the wedding. The duo had gotten engaged in 2016 when Wes popped the question to his girlfriend of two years. Wes’ wife Amanda is a yoga teacher. From the looks of her Instagram, she regularly does Yoga. Amanda also dishes out pictures with her husband regularly on her Instagram.

