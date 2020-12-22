Are CT And Diem Still Together? See Details About 'The Challenge' Couple Here

The Challenge is one of the long-running TV series of all time. One of the storylines on the show’s Duel series was the romance between Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello and Diem Brown. During the show’s run, the viewers could see that CT was pursuing Diem and she was slowly opening up to him. According to a report by heavy.com, Diem had just finished her treatment for her ovarian cancer and CT had played a major role in rebuilding her self confidence.

After The Challenge’s The Duel season ended in 2006, a lot of people were left curious to know are CT and Diem still together. Fans of The Challenge and the couple are still wondering about the relationship status of CT and Diem and have been wondering are CT and Diem still together. Here is a look at what happened to CT and Diem after the show finished its filming in 2006.

Are CT and Diem still together?

After The Duel, CT and Diem avoided referring to each other with relationship titles because of their geographical differences. However, the report added that they spoke on the Aftershow and at the reunion that they value each other very much. A report by bustle.com mentions that the two were a definite couple by the time they appeared on The Gauntlet III in 2008. They also appeared on The Duel II in 2009 but were no longer dating at that point. However, the report added that they still had feelings for each other. The duo has over the years mentioned it several times about how much the other person meant to them.

Diem and CT participated in Battle of the Exes together and also made it to the final as a team. It was pretty evident that the two still had chemistry. In 2013 the duo was cast on Rivals II where they had an intimate moment but on the reunion, it was made clear that they were not together. Diem was just diagnosed with cancer again and had gone through chemotherapy at the time of Rivals II.

Diem passed away on November 14, 2014. She was a two-time cancer survivor and was told in June 2014 that cancer had come back for the third time and it has spread. Despite this, she flew to Panama and filmed Battle of the Exes II. She eventually collapsed on set in August 2014. People.com reported that she was single at that time but CT was one of the people who had visited her in the hospital during her last days.

