Are Ceaser And Dutchess Still Together? Learn More About The 'Black Ink Crew' Stars

The American reality shows Black Ink Crew is one of its kind. The show premiered on January 7, 2013, on VH1 and has been running for eight seasons now. The show chronicles the daily operations and staff drama at an African American–owned and operated tattoo shop called Black Ink in the Harlem neighbourhood of New York City. Its massive success led to the showrunners making a spin-off series based in Chicago and Compton. Read on to find out, “Are Ceaser and Dutchess still together?”

Are Ceaser and Dutchess still together?

Over the course of eight seasons of Black Ink Crew New York, fans have seen all aspects for the castmates’ lives. Fans are used to seeing Ceaser Emanuel, put his love life on display for the show. Along with tattooing, the reality TV star and the tattoo artist is also heavily involved in partying, fighting, and deal-making. Viewers have also seen his relationship blossom with some of the castmates.

Ceaser and Dutchess' break up

From the get-go, fans saw that there was a special connection between Ceaser and Dutchess Latimore. But their relationship got messier over the course of the show’s many seasons. Dutchess was a part of the show for five seasons, right from season 1 leading up to season 5.

During her time on the show, that pair broke up multiple times until it reached the point where their break up was permanent. As the seasons went on Ceaser had on-camera dalliances with Tatu Baby in Miami, the schoolteacher Crystal in Miami, Kitty, and various other women. Viewers saw that after his break up with Dutchess the television star, had multiple relationships and seemed to be enjoying himself. However, amidst his various flings, fans began rooting for Kitty. She had become fan-favourite, but it seems like Ceaser had other plans.

Who is Ceaser with now?

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Black Ink Crew is on a brief hiatus. However, Ceaser sat down with TV personality Tiffany Pollard on her web series, Brunch With Tiffany in Feb 2020 and talked about his dating life. The TV star expressed how difficult it had become to manage a relationship while on reality TV. He also stated that he had a busy work schedule and had become conscientious about who he brings around his teenage daughter now.

