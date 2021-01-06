Are Van Jones And Kim Kardashian Dating? Fans React To Kim's Separation From Kanye

Fans of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been worried about the couple ever since news about problems in their marriage surfaced in July 2020. Recently a shocking report surfaced in Page Six, which revealed that several sources close to the couple have stated that Kim and Kanye have decided to separate after eight years of marriage. The report also revealed that the 40-year-old reality television star has hired divorce attorney Laura Wasser to navigate the divorce settlement. However, ever since the divorce rumours have surfaced, there have also been rumours that Kim K might be dating a new man now. Rumours suggest that it might be none other than CNN commentator Van Jones. Read on to find out, “Are Van Jones and Kim Kardashian dating?”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s divorce

The Page Six report reveals that Kim Kardashian has been spotted without her wedding ring lately. Moreover, over the past few months, Kanye has reportedly been living at his $14 million Wyoming ranch, away from Kim and their kids. Kim had reportedly decided that it would be better if the couple was living separately so that they could quietly get things sorted out to separate and divorce. Kim is also busy preparing for law exams and is focusing on her prison reform campaign lately.

Is Kim Kardashian dating Van Jones?

Since the news about the couple’s separation surfaced, there have been rumours that Kim K might be dating Van Jones, the 52-year-old CNN commentator. Van Jones separated from his wife of 14 years, Jana Carter, in 2019. Many fans first saw the two together at Variety and Rolling Stone’s Criminal Justice Reform Summit, in 2018, when Kim Kardashian West and CNN commentator Van Jones participated in a discussion about how the prison system in the United States can be reformed.

Van Jones was seen singing praises of the reality TV star, for President Donald Trump’s relative change in stance on criminal justice reform. He announced that it was due to Kim’s effort that at the time of the discussion, Trump was signing the FIRST Step Act at the Oval Office, which would eliminate “stacking” provisions that result in offenders serving consecutive sentences. Kim Kardashian successfully freed inmate Alice Johnson, the woman whose sentence was commuted by President Trump after Kardashian West’s appeal to him.

Given the duo’s shared passion for the criminal justice system reforms, they have appeared together numerous times and Van Jones was seen praising Kim’s efforts during his appearances in chat shows. However, it is unclear if Van Jones and Kim Kardashian are really a couple. Neither Kardashian nor Jones have shared anything about being together on their social media handles. Hence, at the moment there is no proof that the two are actually dating.

Van Jones net worth

A report in the Celebrity net worth portal reveals that the popular television host is worth $5 million. Van Jones is best known for being a political commentator on CNN. Jones is also popular for being a Democrat and is the co-founder of several non-profit organizations. He is the winner of Emmy Award and is a three-time New York Times bestselling author. In addition to his work in the field of media, Jones also served as the Special Advisor for Green Jobs for President Barack Obama in 2009. He has authored the New York Times best selling books The Green Collar Economy, Rebuild the Dream, and Beyond the Messy Truth.

Source: Kim Kardashian and Van Jones (Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information about Van Jone’s net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

