Kim Kardashian Spends Her Winter Vacation With Her Family At Lake Tahoe; See Pics

Kim Kardashian had recently spent some time with her family on a vacation to Tahoe. She shared a picture with them on her social media handles. However, Kim's followers accused her of editing her sister Kourtney Kardashian in the pictures. Read further ahead to check out the reactions to Kim Kardashian's family photo on her Twitter.

Kim Kardashian on a vacation with her family

Kim Kardashian often engages with her fans on social media by keeping them updated about her daily routine. She spent a few days with her family in Tahoe and took to her Instagram and Twitter accounts to share a picture with them. The Kardashian and Jenner family is seen flaunting their winter fashion in the photo.

Kim was seen posing with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick and Kourtney. Kim wore a brown leather jacket and grey pants while Khloe wore a beige long jacket. Kendall also wore a brown jacket and white sneakers. In the picture, Kourtney looked a bit different from the rest of the family and seemed photoshopped.

Tahoe w the fam pic.twitter.com/wGqU76Ci6O — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 23, 2020

Reactions to Kim Kardashian's Twitter photo of her family

Kim Kardashian's followers immediately took to her comment section to react to the picture. In the picture, Kourtney looks slightly different from the rest like she was edited in the picture. A social media user wrote that Kim Kardashian's family placed a Snapchat sticker of Kourtney and thought that the followers won't notice.

Another user asked if the picture is photoshopped. He also added that the family is so rich that they could've hired a better photoshop artist. A follower wrote that the picture looks like someone placed cardboard cutouts of the entire family. Another one gave a suggestion to Kim for editing. He wrote that the colour tone of the picture is fine but the retouched should've matched Kourtney's shadows with the rest of the family.

damn they really pasted a snapchat sticker of kourtney and thought we wouldn’t notice https://t.co/luJYjsxreW — read backwards (@ednotiagivnat) December 24, 2020

ok is it just me or is @kourtneykardash totally photoshopped in 😂😂 with all the money this family makes the least they could do is get a better photoshopper https://t.co/O7E0UVeSbn — kelcie (@uhmkelcie) December 24, 2020

this looks like a photo of a bunch of cardboard cutouts https://t.co/tzZltfkRYw — Isabelle (@izzyhilling) December 24, 2020

color tone is OK but the retoucher should have matched Kourt’s shadow/highlight levels with everyone else’s. https://t.co/XzowrCc52X — ^_−☆ 100% normie (@normiebabe) December 24, 2020

Kim Kardashian's photos from their trip to lake Tahoe

Kim shared a picture of herself from the winter vacation with her family. She was seen standing on a patch of ice outside their villa. Kim wore a pair of leopard print leather pants and paired it with ann orange crop top. She also wore an orange bomber jacket to protect her from the cold weather. Take a look at Kim Kardashian's photos from her scenic trip to Tahoe lake.

