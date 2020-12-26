Kim Kardashian Celebrates Christmas At Kourtney's House; Shares Pictures

Keeping Up With The Kardashians fame Kim Kardashian who is known for her extravagant parties and celebrations decided to have a lowkey Christmas celebration this time. She took to her Twitter to share the pictures with her sisters and her kids. This Christmas, Kim celebrated the occasion at her sister Kourtney's house. While she was with her kids, her husband Kanye West was nowhere to be seen.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Gives Fans A Sneak-peek Into Her Christmas Home Decoration; Watch

Kim Kardashian's Christmas Day 2020

Kim Kardashian took to her Twitter account to share a glimpse of her Christmas celebration. In the pictures, Kim can be seen wearing a green abs corset along with velvet green high thigh cut skirt, she paired it up with high heels. She even wore long dark green earrings and had her hair braided. She got herself clicked with her kids North, Chicago, Psalm, Saint and was also spotted with niece Dream. Kim Kardashian's family Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney were also present. Have a look :

Christmas at Kourtney’s 🎄❤️💚🎄 pic.twitter.com/CDhfTMQv9o — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2020

There were no signs of Kim's husband Kanye West. According to ENews! Kim and Kanye spend most of their time apart and have their own ways of celebrating. It has also been reported that the couple is spending some time apart. Although he wasn't spotted at Kourtney's house, Kanye comes back for his kids. This wasn't one of Kardashian family's lavish get-togethers, this year due to the ongoing pandemic, they decided to have a low-key get-together.

Also Read: "Mexican Kim Kardashian" Joselyn Cano passes away at 29 after a botched cosmetic surgery

Kim Kardashian's Family

Kim Kardashian and her family are known to host lavish parties and have celebrities attend them. While they took over the social media with Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the whole family which includes Kris Jenner (mother), Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have started their own business. The family has millions of followers over social media.

She recently went to Tahoe to spend some time with her family. She took to her Twitter to share a picture from her winter vacation. She posed with Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick and Kourtney. Kim Kardashian's photos came under the radar as Kourtney appeared to be photoshopped. Netizens went on to scan the pictures and tried to figure out if Kourtney was present in Tahoe. They even questioned Kanye's presence as he was not present in the picture. Have a look at the picture :

Tahoe w the fam pic.twitter.com/wGqU76Ci6O — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 23, 2020

Also Read: Kim Kardashian Spends Her Winter Vacation With Her Family At Lake Tahoe; See Pics

On the work front, Kim Kardashian is currently running a body shapewear company called SKIMS. The company was launched in October 2019 and the products were sold out immediately. Despite such high demand, the products received mixed reviews.

Also Read: Kim Kardashian enjoys sleepover with La La Anthony, fans criticize the move

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.