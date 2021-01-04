Kim Kardashian Is 'OK' With Kanye West Living Away From Her And Kids In Wyoming: Reports

Almost a month after speculations about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage falling apart made headlines, a recent report by HollywoodLife suggests that the couple has decided to continue living 'separate lives' as of now. While the beauty mogul has been living with her four kids in her bel-air mansion in Los Angeles, her husband has reportedly taken some time away from his family to work on himself by living in his Wyoming ranch. The man and wife have been living separate lives for a couple of months now after the American rapper went on a Twitter rant about his wife and her mother, Kris Jenner.

Is Kim Kardashian & Kanye West's marriage effectively over?

Ever since Kanye West went on a rant about wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner on his Twitter handle whilst contesting for the US Presidential elections, the couple's marriage has quite evidently hit the rock bottom. Although the couple flaunts their togetherness on social media, they have been reportedly spending very limited time together after making the decision of living separate lives. It has almost been three months that the couple has barely spent some quality time with each other and the latest report by HollywoodLife suggests that Kim and Kanye seem to have no plans of living together anytime soon.

A source close to the family recently revealed to the online portal that Kanye has taken time and space away from his family in Wyoming to work on himself and will continue to spend most of his time there. The source further shared that Kim is OK with Kanye not returning to Los Angeles anytime soon as he is the 'happiest' in Wyoming. It was further revealed that the celebrity couple communicates on a daily basis and keep in touch quite often over FaceTime. However, the rapper is currently focussing on himself while Kim is focussing on holding down everything in LA to keep their kids' lives normal.

Meanwhile, the owner of KKW Beauty spent the holiday season with her kids and family and had shared several glimpses from their we-time on Instagram as well. However, her husband was to be seen nowhere in any of the pictures, which suggests that Kanye wasn't a part of Kim's Christmas and New Year celebrations this year.

