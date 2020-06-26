Ariana Grande Shares An Adorable Poolside Photo With Her Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez confirmed that they were in a relationship a while ago when the couple featured together in Ariana’s Stuck with U music video. However, the couple never posted another about their relationship on social media. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have finally made their relationship official on Instagram by posting adorable couple selfies.

Ariana makes her relationship official on Instagram by posting photos with Dalton

Ariana Grande recently posted several photos on Instagram. In the caption for the post, the artist simply wrote "almost 27". Ariana Grande shared a cute photo of herself alongside her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The two were cuddled up near the pool of her extravagant mansion.

She even shared multiple photos alongside her pet dog. Ariana Grande also shared a picture of her best friend, Doug Middlebrook. Finally, Ariana Grande added a photo of herself as a baby. The post was meant to hype up her upcoming birthday, which is on June 27, 2020.

Dalton Gomez was first linked to Ariana Grande in February of 2020, when the real estate agent was seen in one of Ariana Grande's Instagram pictures. They finally made their relationship official by featuring together in Stuck with U, a music video that was co-created by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. In the end of Stuck with U, Ariana Grande shared an intimate moment with Dalton Gomez, confirming that they two were dating.

Dalton Gomez also featured in the promo for Rain On Me, a collaboration song between Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. Just a few days ago, on Father's Day, Ariana Grande posted a long and heartfelt message for her dad. The singer thanked her father and claimed that she was proud to be his daughter. She added that she was deeply grateful for all the great memories he had given her.

Ariana Grande then said that she was waiting for her future adventures with her dad. Finally, she wished her dad a Happy Father's Day. Grande also shared several photos of her father and even shared a special picture where he was holding her as a baby.

