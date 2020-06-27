Ariana Grande Expresses Gratitude For Wishes On 27th Birthday, Blows A Kiss For Her Fans

Popular American singer Ariana Grande took to Instagram to thank her fans for sending their best wishes for her 27th birthday on Friday. The 7 Rings hitmaker broke the internet on her birthday by posting pictures with her beau Dalton Gomez and officially announcing her relationship on Instagram. After her birthday, she posted a video of herself blowing a kiss to her fans and flashing a beautiful dimpled smile along with the caption, "thanks for the birthday wishes :)"

Have a look:

A day before her birthday, Grande shared a few pictures and videos through her social media account including shots with Gomez as well as her dogs and captioned them "almost 27 :)". The 27-year-old pop singer can be seen cuddling up with her Los Angeles real estate agent boyfriend Dalton Gomez near the pool of her extravagant mansion. She also shared a picture with her best friend, Doug Middlebrook.

Have a look:

Dalton Gomez was first linked to Ariana Grande in February of 2020 when the real estate agent was seen in one of Ariana Grande's Instagram pictures. They finally made their relationship official by featuring together in Stuck with U, a music video that was co-created by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber. At the end of Stuck with U, Ariana Grande shared an intimate moment with Dalton Gomez, confirming that they two were dating.

Dalton Gomez also featured in the promo for Rain On Me, a collaboration song between Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga. Just a few days ago, on Father's Day, Ariana Grande posted a long and heartfelt message for her dad. The singer thanked her father and claimed that she was proud to be his daughter. She added that she was deeply grateful for all the great memories he had given her.

Ariana Grande then said that she was waiting for her future adventures with her dad. Finally, she wished her dad a Happy Father's Day. Grande also shared several photos of her father and even shared a special picture where he was holding her as a baby.

