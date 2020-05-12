Ariana Grande Bans Carole Baskin From Music Video, Thanks Fan For Finding It Hilarious

Ariana Grande is the reason why Carole Baskin did not appear in the Stuck With U music video. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber recently released their first single together that featured videos of many people and celebrities enjoying their time as they self-quarantine. Different people from around the world sent in their videos to be featured in the official music video of the song. But Tiger King fame Carole Baskin and her husband’s video was not part of the music video as Grande herself banned Baskin’s appearance.

Ariana Grande says “no” to Carole Baskin

Newfound fame did not help Tiger King's Carole Baskin and her husband to get featured in a Justin Bieber-Ariana Grande Stuck With U music video. It all started when Justin Bieber chose to promote their music video by sharing a video of Tiger King fame Carole Baskin dancing with her husband to the song. The couple were dressed in matching lion costumes as they danced along to the tune.

Justin Bieber tweeted this video and wrote, “Tonight #stuckwithu. He ain’t going nowhere.” But Ariana Grande was quick to clarify about Baskin’s appearance in the video. She tweeted, “For the record, I did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. But Nonetheless, it exists and that’s…unique. Anyways, 7.5 hours!”

But Ariana Grande did not stop at this. She even responded to a fan who laughed at Grande’s hilarious tweet. The fan wrote, “LMAAKAOAOOOA”. Ariana Grande wrote back, “I am very glad someone is laughing. The ******* heart attacks I had over this.” Check out this entire Twitter interaction here.

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

Apart from this Carole Baskin ban drama, the music video features many celebrities. It includes Demi Lovato, Hailey Baldwin, Will Smith, Mila Kunis, Kendall Jenner, Jay Shetty, and many more. The Dangerous Woman singer also danced along with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez in it. Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s Stuck With U music video will provide funds to the First Responders Children’s Foundation and other Coronavirus relief funds.

Who is Carole Baskin?

Carole Baskin has become a household name because of Netflix’s docu-series Tiger King, which became the talk of the town right after its release. The series threw major light on the life of zookeeper Joe Maldonado Passage famously known as Joe Exotic.

