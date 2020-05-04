'Tiger King's' Carole Baskin Tricked Into An Interview With A Fake Jimmy Fallon; Watch

Ever since the Netflix Original Tiger King premiered on the streaming platform on March 20, 2020, the show has been making headlines, mostly for the wrong reasons. One of the zookeepers, Carole Baskin, who rose to fame after she featured in the docuseries has reportedly been unhappy with the way she has been presented in the show and thus did not bother to say 'yes' to any of the interviews. However, Baskin was recently tricked into an interview by YouTubers, posing "Tonight Show" producers.

Tiger King's Carole Baskin pranked by YouTubers

Recently, YouTubers Josh Pieters and Archie Manners, who have more than 1.3 million subscribers on their channel, reached out to the Tiger King famed Carole Baskin, pretending to be the producers of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' who were booking interviews for the show. Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, most of the talk show hosts have resorted to filming from the confines of their respective homes to keep their shows going for entertaining their fans. However, making the most out of this difficult situation, Josh and Archie somehow managed to get in touch with Carole and convinced her for her first interview with Jimmy Fallon over a video call on Zoom.

The two pranksters had saved audio clips of Jimmy Fallon from his past interviews and played them to make the conversation with Carole sound real. To convince her further, they also pretended to talk to some crew members off-camera to explain to her why she could not get to see Jimmy on the video. The YouTubers succeeded with the prank as it went off well according to their plan. Watch the entire prank video below:

