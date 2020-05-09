Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber At Odds Over Their Song 'Stuck With U'?

Singer Justin Bieber recently shared the teaser of his upcoming music track titled Stuck With U. The much-awaited song also features Ariana Grande. But seems like Ariana was not very pleased with Justin Bieber sharing the teaser on the social media handle. Here’s why.

In the teaser shared by Justin Bieber, fans can see a cameo by Tiger King: Murder star Carole Baskin and her husband Howard dancing. In the video, they can be seen dressed in an animal print outfit along with a lion headgear. In the 15-second clip, they can be seen grooving to the tune of the song, along with their cat, Pearlie. The video also gave a hint that the song is all set to be released.

After watching the video, Ariana Grande went on to reply that she 'did not approve' the clip to be in the actual video of their upcoming song. Check out the video and Ariana’s reply to Justin here.

for the record, i did not allow or approve this clip to be in the actual video. but. nonetheless. it exists and that’s ..... unique.

anyway, 7.5 hours ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 7, 2020

According to reports, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande will not use Carole Baskin and her husband’s clip in the final cut of the video. About being a part of the song, Baskin had asked her friend Justin Bieber if they could send a short clip for the song. That's why Baskin and her husband Howard were dressed in the quirky outfits and grooved with their cat Pearlie.

About Stuck With U

On the other hand, Stuck With U is a quarantine song that was put together by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Both the singers are sharing several videos and tweets regarding the song. Fans are very excited and cannot keep calm. Justin Bieber also shared the link of the video on his Instagram bio and asked to share some love.

Justin Bieber also went on to describe the song as a "the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now". It was also reported that Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande have collaborated on the new song to raise charity which will reportedly benefit the First Responders Children's Foundation. Watch the video below.

