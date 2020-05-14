Ariana Grande Is "not Comfortable" Sharing Her New Album With The World Yet; Here's Why

Ariana Grande has released two full albums in the years 2018 and 2019. Recently released a music video in collaboration with Justin Bieber called Stuck With U. This only led one to question if another album by the singer is on the way. However, in conversation with Zane Lowe for At Home series, Ariana Grande revealed that she will not be releasing any album during the quarantine.

Ariana Grande talks about her upcoming releases and albums

Ariana Grande opened up about creating new music while in being in Coronavirus quarantine currently. Although fans would cheer hearing this, it seems the singer is not at all eager to release her new songs anytime soon. Explaining her decisions, Grande said that she does not feel "comfortable" right now to release the batch of songs she has been working on. She also added it is a "tricky time" right now for her.

However, the singer revealed that she has one other collaboration in line which will be released soon. Ariana Grande is collaborating with Doja Cat but she did not reveal anything about its release. Grande just said that she had been working with the singer earlier this year and wants to save it for later until it is time again to release something.

Also Read: Ariana Grande Bans Carole Baskin From Music Video, Thanks Fan For Finding It Hilarious

Talking about Doja Cat, Ariana Grande said that she loved the Say So singer's personality. She called her "a breath of fresh air". Ariana also added that she liked what Doja Cat "brought to the table musically".

Also Read: Ariana Grande And Justin Bieber At Odds Over Their Song 'Stuck With U'?

In the interview with Lowe Ariana Grande revealed that the reason behind her collaboration on Stuck With U was because she wanted to lift the spirits during the harrowing times of Coronavirus quarantine. Stuck With U is the first of the many charity singles set up by SB Projects. Grande revealed in the music video of Stuck With U that all the proceeds from the song will go to the charity for First Responders Children’s Fund.

Also Read: Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande's 'Stuck With U' Is 'current Mood' Exclaim Netizens

In other news, the Stuck With U video created a storm on the internet. This was, however, because Ariana Grande appeared in it with her rumoured beau, Dalton Gomez. The couple also shared a kiss in the video probably making it a public announcement.

Also Read: Ariana Grande Seals The Deal With A Kiss As She Introduces Boyfriend In Latest Music Video

Also Read: Ariana Grande's Obsessive Fan Given A Permanent Restraining Order over Privacy Violation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.