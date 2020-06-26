Brad Pitt's Wittiest Moments From 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Watch

Brad Pitt is one of the most loved actors around the globe. Over the years he has given many hit performances. Over the years this handsome actor has made several appearances on talk shows, one of them being The Ellen DeGeneres Show. In his time on this show, Brad Pitt has given several witty moments that still tickle fans' funny bones. Let's take a look at his most witty moments on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Brad Pitt on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

In this above-seen video, Brad Pitt was seen sitting in the audience of the show. He, again and again, kept disturbing Ellen from her work. Brad Pitt was also seen enjoying the show while sitting with the audience. In the video, Brad is also seen asking questions about the segments of the show and question about the store too. This witty video is loved by fans and has over 2 crore views.

While Brad Pitt was on the Ellen show for promoting his film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. He revealed that Ellen was hitting on one of his girlfriends when they had met for the first time like 20 years ago. After this Ellen talked about how she dated one of his ex-girlfriends. Take a look at the witty moment here.

In the video above, Brad Pitt also jokes on how he got the pitbull to lick his face in the film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Brad told a story that involved Tom Cruise, comparing how they do their 'stunts'. He expressed that Tom Cruise hangs himself out of a plane till it takes off and lands. But he (Pitt) has to apply apple sauce on his neck to get love and affection from a dog. He then also made a joke on how does more dangerous stunts.

Ellen's surprise for Dax Shepard involving Brad Pitt was another witty moment on the show. Dax had earlies spoken on the show how he had a huge crush on Brad. Ellen showed this clip to Brad Pitt and he also says that he has a small crush on Dax which makes Dax very surprised. Take a look at the clip here.

