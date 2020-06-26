Can Ranveer & Deepika Be As Magical As Jake & Sarah If The Order Was Remade In Bollywood?

The Order is one of the most-watched horror drama series on Netflix. The show is created by Dennis Heaton. The Order first premiered on Netflix in March last year and was received well by the audience as well as critics all over the world. The Order cast boasts of several talented actors in the lead like Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Matt Frewer, Sam Trammell, and Max Martini. As the show’s first series proved to be a success the show was renewed for a ten-episode second season. The second season of the show was released on Netflix on June 18, 2020.

The plot of the series revolves around a college student who is out to avenge the death of his mother. He pledges his fealty to a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic. The series proved to be a huge hit all over the world but what if the popular series was made in Bollywood? Here is a look at The Order cast if the series is ever made in Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh as Jack Morton

Jake Manley had played the freshman college student at Belgrave University. Ranveer Singh with his stellar acting skills can do a great job as Jack Morton in the series Bollywood remake.

Image Credits: Jake Manley and Ranveer Singh Instagram

Deepika Padukone as Alyssa Drake

The pivotal role of Alyssa Drake was played by Sarah Grey in The Order. If the series is ever made in Bollywood, Deepika Padukone might be the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: Sarah Grey and Deepika Padukone Instagram

Anupam Kher as Pete "Pops" Morton

Jack’s grandfather who is obsessed with taking down Edward Coventry was played by Matt Frewer in the series. For the Bollywood version of the series, Anupam Kher becomes the natural choice to play this role.

Image Credits: filmandserietv and Anupam Kher Instagram

Anil Kapoor as Eric Clarke

Sam Trammell had played this role of ethics professor at Belgrave University. With his years of experience in acting, Anil Kapoor can do justice to this role.

Image Credits: Sam Trammell and Anil Kapoor Instagram

Saif Ali Khan as Edward Coventry

Jack’s estranged father was played by Max Martini. Saif Ali Khan playing the role of Ranveer Singh’s father would be a treat for the audience.

Image Credits: Max Martini and actorsaifalikhan Instagram

Alia Bhatt as Gabrielle Dupres

Gabrielle Dupres is an acolyte in the Hermetic Order of the Blue Rose. The role was played by Louriza Tronco. If the series is ever made in Bollywood, Alia Bhatt can play this role to perfection

Image Credits: Louriza Tronco and Alia Bhatt Instagram

