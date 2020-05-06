Bengaluru: Photos Of Liquor Bill Worth A Whopping Rs 52,841 Go Viral On Internet

Bengaluru’s wine shops opened to an overwhelming response from people on Monday. The State recently made alcohol sales worth ₹45 crores when the lockdown restrictions eased. There have been reports of a viral bill that mentions more than Rs 50,000. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Photo of liquor bills exceeding Rs 50,000 goes viral

According to reports, there are a few bills that are being circulated on the internet, which exceeds ₹50,000 in the value. One of the bills was almost worth a lakh rupee. Due to this, the state government had to act and book these vendors for violating rules and regulations related to the sale of alcohol.

This is one of the many tweets with the viral images:

Yesterday sharaabi saved the economy of india.....Someone Spent His Month's Salary (52,841/=) Yesterday In A #wineshop in Bengaluru.....😂😂🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/NVTqlIZiYC — 爪Uれモモ乃 (@mu_ne_eb19) May 5, 2020

Alcohol comes in the State List under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. Thus, alcohol laws vary from state to state. In Bengaluru, retail outlets are not allowed to sell over 2.3 litres of alcohol and over 18 litres of beer to a consumer per day. One can face punishment for breaking this rule. Reports state that a shop owner in Bengaluru was booked for selling alcohol over ₹90,000 to a single owner. In another incident, there was a bill of ₹53,841 which came from a shop situated near Tavarekere Main Road.

The Deputy Commissioner of the Excise Department stated that they have found a violation of the license condition mandated by the Excise Department to retailers. According to the bill, 17.4 litres IMFL and 35.7 litres of alcohol have been sold to an individual. An FIR has been filed under the Karnataka Excise Act against the owner of the shop.

