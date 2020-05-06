'RX100': Director Ajay Bhupathi Set To Make A Sequel To The Movie?

RX100 made quite some noise with its release in 2018. It was the directorial debut of filmmaker Ajay Bhupati and featured Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput in the lead roles. It paved the way for several such films of the same genre. Now, there are reports that RX100 will soon be getting a sequel. Read on to know more about this sequel:

RX100 sequel on the cards

According to reports, RX100 will get a sequel and the director is all geared up for the same. The reports claim that Bhupati believes in the potential of the fundamental plotline of this film and that it can become an even bigger success at the box office. It is also being said that the second version will not be connected to the first part and will be an independent film.

Ajay Bhupati wants to turn this film into a full-fledged film franchise knowing its potential to bring more success at the box-office. He wants to retain the essence of the film and the plotline while changing and customising and designing the characters differently. It has been stated that Ajay Bhupati has also completed 50% of the script.

According to reports, whenever the director has time, he works on the script of the film. RX100, being his first film, is very close to his heart and he is determined to launch the second version of the film very soon. If everything goes well, fans of the 2018 flick will see its sequel next year. For now, Bhupati is set on making the basic script perfect and right for the worthy sequel.

