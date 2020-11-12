Ariana Grande Opens An Animal Shelter Called 'Orange Twins Rescue' In CA

Singer Ariana Grande recently took to Twitter to announce that she will soon be launching an animal rescue centre in California. The organisation will be called Orange Twins Rescue. Take a look at her tweet and see how fans responded to the same:

Ariana Grande's Animal Rescue Shelter

we are so happy, proud and excited 🐈🐕 our site comin soon 🔜 follow @/orangetwinsrescue on instagram for more ☁️ pic.twitter.com/lhCVfg6Fj4 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 11, 2020

In the post, the pop star has mentioned that she and her team are 'happy, proud and excited' to announce that the site for her organisation will be up soon. No other information about the organisation has been released yet. According to Celeb Net Worth, Ariana Grande's net worth is $150 million.

Many celebs and organisations responded to the tweet. Star Jao added - 'This is seriously the sweetest thing. Hope this inspires everyone to rescue, adopt and donate to rescues all around the world. Thank you for this.' Take a look:

This is seriously the sweetest thing. Hope this inspires everyone to rescue, adopt and donate to rescues all around the world. Thank you for this. — Jão (@jaoromania) November 11, 2020

PETA also congratulated the singer. They mentioned - 'Your compassion is just like magic bringing hope to animals everywhere!'. Take a look:

❤️🐶 Your compassion is ✨🎶 just like magic 🎶✨ bringing hope to animals everywhere! Thank you for helping them find homes and inspiring so many people to adopt 💕 — PETA (@peta) November 11, 2020

Many fans have liked and re-tweeted Ariana's tweet. She got a wave of positive responses for her initiative. Many fans are thankful to the singer and her efforts to help animals. One fan mentioned - 'thank u so much for doing this'. Take a look at fan reactions:

I love you more than I did yesterday but not as much as I will tomorrow 🤍 pic.twitter.com/ftWEUivLeF — Rachel❀ ARIANA REFOLLOW PLEASE💗 (@_grandeloves) November 11, 2020

thank u so much for doing this — monika (@minesweetener) November 11, 2020

a vocalist, songwriter, vocal producer, engineer, business woman, perfumer, performer, rescuer, & a veterinarian — NASTY BEST SONG ON POSITIONS (@nastyiznazty) November 11, 2020

Ariana Grande's songs

The singer recently released a new album called Positions. The main song in that album also has the same name and showcases the pop star as the president of the United States. She is seen handling many things in the White House with her team and at different points in the video, she is also seen cooking. Take a look at a snap from the song:

In the post, fans can spot many different outfits that the singer wore in the music video of Positions. She asked her fans to let her know which look they liked the most. Many fans added that they loved all the outfits and wrote that she looked very good in the video. Positions is out now on YouTube, Apple Music and Spotify.

