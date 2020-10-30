Ariana Grande's 'Positions' Takes A Plunge From Last Studio Album 'Thank U, Next': Review

Sensational American songstress Ariana Grande's new album titled Positions has been released today, i.e. October 30, 2020, a week after the music video release of title song 'Positions'. The much-awaited newly-released album marks the sixth studio album of the 27-year-old. Positions album comprises a total of 14 tracks and features global artists like The Weeknd, rapper Ty Dolla Sign and Doja Cat.

Ariana's 'Positions' takes a plunge from 'Thank U, Next'

After teasing Positions album's release date on her Instagram handle last week, Ariana Grande has finally dropped her latest studio album Positions across all the music streaming platforms today. Ever since the album has been released by the Into You crooner, it has become a trending topic of discussion for fans on social media. However, with Positions' release, all the admirers of Ariana are convinced that the album takes a plunge from her last and fifth studio album, Thank U Next.

Out of all the 14 tracks that comprise the latest album of the global singing sensation, only three songs feature some highly-popular artists like Ty Dolla Sign, Doja Cat and The Weeknd. The third song on the album, titled Motive, features Say So crooner Doja Cat, while the fifth track titled Off The Table marks her collaboration with songster The Weeknd. Furthermore, rapper Ty Dolla Sign marks his collab with Ariana in the seventh track of Positions album, i.e. Safety Net.

Check out all the songs from Ariana Grande's Positions tracklist below:

Positions album review

Ariana's Positions is a cohesive album which is undeniably different from her previous five studio albums marking a league of its own. Although it does not take away from the songstress' authenticity and her body of music, the sixth studio album rather solidifies it with the R&B genre of music. All the songs in the album are clocked at around 3 minutes on an average.

The album marks the reunion of Ariana with collaborators from her last studio album Thank U, Next, including co-writer Victoria Monét and producer Tommy Brown. However, a couple of new collaborators were also brought on board with the latest album including songwriter Nija Charles and producer London.

Take a look at Twitterati's reaction to 'Positions' below:

the production, the harmonies, the vocals, the lyrics, the collabs, the strings, literally everything about the album is incredible. it’s really ariana’s best album! #positions pic.twitter.com/eOvpl9skcR — ❀ ag6 is coming ❀ (@happianaisbest) October 30, 2020

i hope u all know i’ve taken the past three hours since #POSITIONS was released to sit and reflect on how this is her best work by far. and her other work is literally my favorite music. i didn’t know it could get better. i am in awe. 2020 needed this album. we ALL NEEDED it . — biii 🐝🧚‍♀️🧸 (@bianxamarie) October 30, 2020

Ariana Grande is my most listened to artist on Spotify ever (more than HS shocking I know) but let me just say this album... whew!!!!! What a baddie. Making me feel some type of way!!! #positions — ellen (@ellenaportillo) October 30, 2020

#POSITIONS is so good!! i think it might be my favorite @ArianaGrande album of all time!!! real. raw. honest. soulful. exciting. you continue to outdo yourself, Ariana ! 🦋🖤 pic.twitter.com/1J7bkNt5xM — Ari ♡ (@ari_grandefann) October 30, 2020

From start to finish this album was beautiful 🤍🤍 #POSITIONS pic.twitter.com/LxPv1n6nMi — Emmanuel 😎 (@trillaaman) October 30, 2020

