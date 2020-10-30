Ariana Grande's Positions Tracklist: Read Along For The List Of Songs In The Album & More

Ariana Grande has released her new album, Positions which she had announced earlier in October. This is the pop star's sixth studio and her fourth within a period of 6 years. The album’s title track released on October 23, 2020, followed by the album today on October 30, 2020. Here is a list of Ariana Grande’s Positions tracklist.

positions tracklist

shut up

34 + 35

motive (with Doja Cat)

just like magic

off the table (with The Weeknd)

six-thirty safety net (with Ty Dolla $ign)

my hair

nasty

west side

love language

positions

obvious

pov

Earlier this year, Ariana collaborated with Lady Gaga for a hit single name Rain On Me, after which she also co-wrote Ice – Cream with K-Pop quartet BLACKPINK and now she has released her sixth studio album Positions. This comes after her 2018 album Sweetener and 2019 album thank u, next. The album is featuring her collaboration with The Weeknd, Doja Cat and Ty Dolla $ign.

Ariana had been actively posting and sharing news about the album since she announced it on October 14, 2020. Grande’s official website had 2 countdowns going on since October 17, 2020. One for the launch of the title track positions on October 23 and second for the release of the whole album, today on October 30, 2020.

On October 25, 2020, Ariana tweeted that this was her favourite release for a lot of reason and shared the tracklist for the album. In her tweet, she wrote – “i don’t have a top three or anything! everything goes hand in hand. this project is my favourite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me”. Then on the start of the week, Monday, October 26 she tweeted – “happy positions week” with a white heart followed by her sharing the album cover son October 27. Today on October 30, 2020, at 8:30 AM IST Ariana tweeted that the album has released, as she wrote - positions (the album) is out now with a white heart.]

i don’t have a top three or anything ! everything goes hand in hand. this project is my favorite for many reasons and i really can’t wait for it to be yours. thank u for your love and excitement, it means the world to me. 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 24, 2020

happy positions week 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 26, 2020

i’ve been so excited to show u these !!! three (slightly) different versions of the physical albums are now available to preorder on my website. :) photos by dave meyers creative by @photokohli https://t.co/QckqbapNFj pic.twitter.com/8peM54KpjA — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 27, 2020

