Ariana Grande Releases New Single 'Positions', Appears As President In Music Video

Thank U, Next artist Ariana Grande has dropped her new single ‘Positions’, which features the 27-year-old pop star as the President of America in a variety of White House settings. The music video was released just after an hour of the conclusion of Thursday night’s final Presidential debate. The pop star can be seen juggling with her roles metaphorically showcasing that she can do anything.

Ariana Grande’s Positions

Holding press conferences, tossing pizza while glugging a bottle of wine, Ariana looks uptight as she walks with her team donning a formal attire. From meeting and interviews, the setting switches to the kitchen, where Ariana cooks and claims that she can do both with her lyrics. Saluting servicemen and walking her dogs on the White House grounds, she can also be seen thinking over decisions in her office.

In another scene, she puts a medal on a worker. The lyrics of the song articulates how there’s nothing that one cannot do. From cooking to jumping hoops in the Olympics everything is possible. Ariana absolutely slays on multiple outfits, against the backdrop of lyrics that goes like:

Switchin' my positions for you Cookin' in the kitchen and I'm in your bedroom I'm in the Olympics way, I'm jumping through hoops Know my love infinite, nothin' I wouldn't do That I wouldn't do, switchin' for you

The new music video is speculated to be the lead single from Ariana Grande’s upcoming album, which is also titled ‘Positions’. The singer is all set to drop her new album on October 30. ‘Positions’ will follow up Grande’s Grammy-nominated LP Thank U, Next. Since the release of the album, Ariana has recorded a pair duet that has topped the music charts.

Back in May, Grande teamed up with music sensation Lady Gaga for her Chromatica single ‘Rain On Me. The pair performed the song live during the recently held VMA 2020 ceremony. Along with this, she also released the emotional anthem Stuck With U in collaboration with Justin Bieber which was much-loved by fans. The song marked their second collaboration after their ‘What Do You Mean’ remix.

