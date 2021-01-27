Ariel Winter's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Modern Family' Star

American film and television actor, Ariel Winter rings in her 23rd birthday today, i.e. January 28, 2021. Ariel, who kicked off her acting career as a child artist, is also a well-known voice actor. However, she had gone to become a household name after starring in the highly-popular comedy series, Modern Family.
As a voice artist, the Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor has lent her voice to the titular character of Sofia in the Disney Junior show Sofia the First as well as to the character of Penny Peterson in the 2014's film Mr. Peabody and Sherman. Thus, on the occasion of Ariel Winters' birthday, here's a fun quiz for his fans out there to test their knowledge about Ariel Winters' movies and TV shows to Ariel Winters' trivia.
You are a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Ariel Winter quiz
1) Ariel Winters was born and brought up in which city of USA's Virginia state?
- Richmond
- Williamsburg
- Fairfax
- Alexandria
2) Ariel Winters set foot in the showbiz with her first-ever television commercial for 'Cool Whip' at what age?
3) Ariel Winters had her first-ever television role with a special appearance in which television show?
- Listen Up!
- Tickle-U
- Freddie
- Monk
4) After American TV, Ariel Winters marked her debut in the American film industry with which film?
- One Missed Call
- Speed Racer
- Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
- Life Is Hot in Cracktown
5) In the ABC mockumentary family sitcom 'Modern Family', Ariel Winters played the lead role of?
- Claire Dunphy
- Haley Dunphy
- Alex Dunphy
- Lily Tucker-Pritchett
6) Ariel Winters lent her voice to which character in 2013's animated film 'Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright'?
- Chrissy Damon
- Daphne Blake
- Velma Dinkley
- Emma Gale
7) Ariel Winter started dating American actor and beau Luke Benward from which year?
8) Which American drama film marked the last big-screen appearance of Ariel Winters?
- Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred
- Excision
- Safelight
- The Last Movie Star
9) Ariel Winters last lent her voice to which computer-animated television series?
- Elena of Avalor
- Robot Chicken
- Milo Murphy's Law
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
10) Which character did Ariel Winters play in 2011's film 'The Chaperone'?
- Lynne Bradstone
- Sally Bradstone
- Miss Miller
- Dr. Marjorie
Answers of Ariel Winters' birthday quiz
-
Fairfax
-
Four
-
Listen Up!
-
Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
-
Alex Dunphy
-
Chrissy Damon
-
2019
-
The Last Movie Star
-
Elena of Avalor
-
Sally Bradstone
