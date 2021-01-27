Ariel Winter's Birthday: Take This Quiz To Test How Well You Know The 'Modern Family' Star

American film and television actor, Ariel Winter rings in her 23rd birthday today, i.e. January 28, 2021. Ariel, who kicked off her acting career as a child artist, is also a well-known voice actor. However, she had gone to become a household name after starring in the highly-popular comedy series, Modern Family.

As a voice artist, the Screen Actors Guild Award-winning actor has lent her voice to the titular character of Sofia in the Disney Junior show Sofia the First as well as to the character of Penny Peterson in the 2014's film Mr. Peabody and Sherman. Thus, on the occasion of Ariel Winters' birthday, here's a fun quiz for his fans out there to test their knowledge about Ariel Winters' movies and TV shows to Ariel Winters' trivia.

Also Read | Ellen DeGeneres Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Talk Show Host? Take The Quiz And Find Out

You are a true fan if you can answer all the questions of this Ariel Winter quiz

1) Ariel Winters was born and brought up in which city of USA's Virginia state?

Richmond

Williamsburg

Fairfax

Alexandria

2) Ariel Winters set foot in the showbiz with her first-ever television commercial for 'Cool Whip' at what age?

Three

Four

Five

Six

3) Ariel Winters had her first-ever television role with a special appearance in which television show?

Listen Up!

Tickle-U

Freddie

Monk

4) After American TV, Ariel Winters marked her debut in the American film industry with which film?

One Missed Call

Speed Racer

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Life Is Hot in Cracktown

5) In the ABC mockumentary family sitcom 'Modern Family', Ariel Winters played the lead role of?

Claire Dunphy

Haley Dunphy

Alex Dunphy

Lily Tucker-Pritchett

Also Read | Kavita Krishnamurti Quiz: Can You Guess These Song Names Just By The Lyrics?

6) Ariel Winters lent her voice to which character in 2013's animated film 'Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright'?

Chrissy Damon

Daphne Blake

Velma Dinkley

Emma Gale

7) Ariel Winter started dating American actor and beau Luke Benward from which year?

2017

2018

2019

2020

8) Which American drama film marked the last big-screen appearance of Ariel Winters?

Fred 2: Night of the Living Fred

Excision

Safelight

The Last Movie Star

9) Ariel Winters last lent her voice to which computer-animated television series?

Elena of Avalor

Robot Chicken

Milo Murphy's Law

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

10) Which character did Ariel Winters play in 2011's film 'The Chaperone'?

Lynne Bradstone

Sally Bradstone

Miss Miller

Dr. Marjorie

Also Read | Alicia Keys Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Musician? Find Out Here

Answers of Ariel Winters' birthday quiz

Fairfax

Four

Listen Up!

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Alex Dunphy

Chrissy Damon

2019

The Last Movie Star

Elena of Avalor

Sally Bradstone

Also Read | On Subhash Ghai's Birthday, Take Trivia Quiz On His Films & Check Out If You Are True Fan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.