Ellen DeGeneres Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Talk Show Host? Take The Quiz And Find Out

Ellen DeGeneres is an American comedian, television show host, actor, writer, and producer and is most famously known for hosting her very popular talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, since the year 2003. Ellen has appeared in various films as well including Mr. Wrong, EDtv, The Love Letter, and also provided the voice for the animated character Dory in the film Finding Nemo. She starred in two television sitcoms, Ellen from 1994 to 1998 and The Ellen Show from 2001 to 2002. On the occasion of Ellen DeGeneres' birthday on January 26, take the following quiz to find out how well you know the talk show host.

Ellen DeGeneres quiz

The quiz will be based on Ellen DeGeneres facts and Ellen DeGeneres trivia.

1) What is Ellen DeGeneres' full name?

Nancy Ellen DeGeneres

Ellen Emily DeGeneres

Ellen Lee DeGeneres

Nancy Ellen DeGeneres

2) What was the title of Ellen DeGeneres' first book?

Fun Fact

The Ellen Book

My Point.. And I Do Have One

My Name is Ellen

3) In which year did Ellen DeGeneres win her first Emmy Award?

1995

1996

1997

1998

4) Which is the television show with which Ellen DeGeneres began her acting career?

Ellen

Friends

Laurie Hill

Open House

5) How many Emmy awards has Ellen won?

26

28

30

32

6) How many books have Ellen DeGeneres authored till now?

3

4

5

6

7) Which prestigious awards show has Ellen DeGeneres NOT hosted till now?

Academy Awards

Primetime Emmy Awards

Golden Globe Awards

Grammy Awards

8) What is the name of Ellen DeGeneres' production company?

A Very Good Production

Eleven eleven Productions

ED Productions

Ellen Productions

9) In which year was Ellen DeGeneres awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

2012

2014

2016

2018

10) For which movie did Ellen win the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress?

EDtv

The Love Letter

Mr. Wrong

Finding Nemo

Answer Key to the Ellen DeGeneres Quiz

1) Ellen Lee DeGeneres

2) My Point... And I Do Have One

3) 1997

4) Open House

5) 30 Emmy Awards

6) 4 books

7) Golden Globe Awards

8) A Very Good Production

9) 2016

10) Finding Nemo

