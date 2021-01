Kavita Krishnamurti Quiz: Can You Guess These Song Names Just By The Lyrics?

Kavita Krishnamurthi Subramaniam is a well-known playback singer who has given her voice to thousands of songs in the Indian film industry. The veteran singer who is trained in classical music has recorded more than 25000 songs in 16 Indian languages. She has also received four Filmfare awards along with the Padmashri for her contribution as a playback singer to the Indian music. Try out this quiz based on Kavita Krishnamurti's songs and see if you can identify all the Kavita Krishnamurti's lyrics from her songs.

Kavita Krishnamurti quiz

1. Pyaar hi dhadkano ki kahani hai Pyaar hai haseen dastan Pyaar ashko ki behti nishani hai Pyaar me hai chain kaha Pyaar ki baat jisne na maani hai Uski na to zameen hai na hai aasman Naujawano baat maano Kabhi kisise na pyaar karna

Pukar

Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe

Dil

Kay Sara Sara

2. Aaj main aage zamana hai peechhe

Tell me o khuda ab main kya karoon

Chaloon seedhi ke ulti chaloon

Yun Hi

Kitne Dafe

Aj Main Upar

Hawa Hawai

3. Dil ne kaha chupke se

Yeh kya hua chupke se

Kyon naye lag rahe hein

Yeh dharti gagan meine

Maine pucha to boli yeh pagli pawan

Haule Haule

Pyar Hua Chupke Se

Dheere Dheere Se

Chupke Chupke

4. Divaani mai divaani,

Sharam ko chhod dungi

Mai abb naachungi itana,

Ki ghungaru tod dungi

Najar kaa vaar hoga,

Jigar ke par hoga

Meri aankho ke

Aage meraa dildaar hoga

Meraa kangana khanake khan khan

Meraa nikala jaaye dam dam Laaya baraat laaya,

Ghunghata uthaane aaya

Apana banaane aaya woh

Chanda bhi saath laaya,

Taare bhi saath laaya

Paagal banaane aaya woh

Ek do Teen

Choli Ke Peeche

Mera Piya Ghar Aaya

Piya Tu

5. Lag Jaane Do Najariya, Gir Jaane Do Bijuriya

Bijuriya, Bijuriya, Gir Jaane Do Aaj Bijuriya

Lag Jaane Do Najariya, Gir Jaane Do Bijuriya Baandhke Maein Ghunghroo

Pehenke Maein Paayal

Oh, Baandhke Maein Ghunghroo

Pehenke Maein Paayal

Ho Jhoomke Naachoongi Ghoomke Naachoongi

Hamari Atariya Pe

Dola Re Dola

Namak Ishq ka

Tere Bina

6. Hamne the dekhe saath

Jo milke sapne ruth gaye

Saare khilaune kaanch ke

Nikle chhan se toot gaye

Abb ham hain tanhai hai…

Abb ham hain tanhai hai

Ek udaasi chhaai hai

Dhadakan bhi hai

Jaise maddham maddham

Aa bhi jaao varna ro denge ham

Papa Kehte Hain

Pehle Pyar Ka Pehla Gham

Kaho Na Pyar Hai

Kehta Hai Pal Pal Tumse

7. Ui ui ui ui ui ui ui

Laki chiki, laki chiki, chiki laki choom

Rapchiki laki chiki laki chiki choom

Laki chiki, laki chiki, chiki laki choom

Rapchiki laki chiki laki chiki choom Main khwabon ki shahzadi

Main hoon har dil pe chhayi

Mere Nam Chin Chin

Mera Juta Hai Japani

Hawa Hawai

Ae Khuda

8. Tu mera karma, tu mera dharma

Tu mera abhimaan hai

Aye watan mehboob mere

Tujhpe dil kurbaan hai

Aye watan mehboob mere

Tujhpe dil kurbaan hai

Sunta Hai Mera Khuda

Aye Watan Tere Liye

Dil De Diya

Ishq Tera

Kavita Krishnamurti quiz answers

Kay Sera Sera, Pukar Aaj Main Upar, Khamoshi: The Musical Pyar Hua Chupke Se, 1942: A Love Story Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, Yaraana Dola Re Dola, Devdas Pehle Pyar Ka, Papa Kehte Hai Hawa Hawai, Mr India Aye Watan Tere Liye, Karma

