Alicia Keys Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Musician? Find Out Here

Grammy-winner singer and songwriter Alicia Keys has turned 40 on Monday, January 25. Born in 1981, the piano-playing music sensation gained worldwide fame with her breakthrough debut back in 2001 with the hit song Fallin’ from her debut album Songs in A Minor. Such is her success that the musician has won fifteen prestigious Grammy Awards and have been nominated 29 times for the same.

Her singles If I Aint Got You, Empire State of Mind, yet continues to dominate the music playlist of all her ardent fans. On the occasion of her birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor. Take the quiz to test how well you know her.

The Ultimate Alicia Keys Quiz:

1) In which year did Alicia Keys release her book "The Diary of Alicia Keys"?

2000

2004

2001

2003

2) Alicia Keys co-produced the song "You Don't Know My Name" with which famous artist?

Will Smith

Quincy Jones

Stevie Wonder

Kanye West

3) In which TV show did musician Alicia Keys make an appearance as a guest star back in 1985?

Family Matters

Family Ties

Punky Brewster

The Cosby Show

4) In which year did Alicia Keys tour with Beyonce and Missy Elliot?

2004

2005

2006

2003

5) How old was Alicia Keys when she wrote her first song titled, Butterfly?

21 Years Old

23 Years Old

14 Years Old

7 Years Old

6) In which year did Alicia Keys win the MTV Award from the Best Female Video category?

2002

2004

2003

2000

7) For which song did Alicia Keys win the Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 2001 Grammy Awards?

Impossible

Fallin'

Someday We'll All Be Free

A Woman's Worth

8) Alicia Keys is well-known for playing which of the following musical instruments?

Drums

Piano

Sax

Trumpet

9) Which of the following is the first single from Alicia Keys album titled, Diary of Alicia Keys?

You Don't Know My Name

If I Ain't Got You

A Woman's Worth

Fallin'

10) Alicia was born on January 25, 1981, in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of which city?

Detroit, MI

Manhattan, NY

Chicago, IL

Los Angeles, CA

Answer Key:

2003 Kanye West The Cosby Show 2004 14 Years Old 2004 Fallin' Piano If I Ain't Got You Manhattan, NY

