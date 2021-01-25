Last Updated:

Alicia Keys Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Musician? Find Out Here

Grammy-winner singer and songwriter Alicia Keys has turned 40 on Monday, January 25. Here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz on the life of the singer.

Alicia Keys quiz

Grammy-winner singer and songwriter Alicia Keys has turned 40 on Monday, January 25. Born in 1981, the piano-playing music sensation gained worldwide fame with her breakthrough debut back in 2001 with the hit song Fallin’ from her debut album Songs in A Minor. Such is her success that the musician has won fifteen prestigious Grammy Awards and have been nominated 29 times for the same.

Her singles If I Aint Got You, Empire State of Mind, yet continues to dominate the music playlist of all her ardent fans. On the occasion of her birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor. Take the quiz to test how well you know her.

The Ultimate Alicia Keys Quiz:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1) In which year did Alicia Keys release her book "The Diary of Alicia Keys"?

  • 2000
  • 2004
  • 2001
  • 2003

2) Alicia Keys co-produced the song "You Don't Know My Name" with which famous artist?

  • Will Smith
  • Quincy Jones
  • Stevie Wonder
  • Kanye West

3) In which TV show did musician Alicia Keys make an appearance as a guest star back in 1985?

  • Family Matters
  • Family Ties
  • Punky Brewster
  • The Cosby Show

4) In which year did Alicia Keys tour with Beyonce and Missy Elliot?

  • 2004
  • 2005
  • 2006
  • 2003

5) How old was Alicia Keys when she wrote her first song titled, Butterfly?

  • 21 Years Old
  • 23 Years Old
  • 14 Years Old
  • 7 Years Old
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

6) In which year did Alicia Keys win the MTV Award from the Best Female Video category?

  • 2002
  • 2004
  • 2003
  • 2000

7) For which song did Alicia Keys win the Best Female R&B Vocal Performance at the 2001 Grammy Awards?

  • Impossible
  • Fallin'
  • Someday We'll All Be Free
  • A Woman's Worth

8) Alicia Keys is well-known for playing which of the following musical instruments?

  • Drums
  • Piano 
  • Sax
  • Trumpet

9) Which of the following is the first single from Alicia Keys album titled, Diary of Alicia Keys?

  • You Don't Know My Name
  • If I Ain't Got You
  • A Woman's Worth
  • Fallin'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

10) Alicia was born on January 25, 1981, in the Hell’s Kitchen neighbourhood of which city?

  • Detroit, MI
  • Manhattan, NY
  • Chicago, IL
  • Los Angeles, CA

Answer Key:

  1. 2003
  2. Kanye West
  3. The Cosby Show
  4. 2004
  5. 14 Years Old
  6. 2004
  7. Fallin'
  8. Piano 
  9. If I Ain't Got You
  10. Manhattan, NY

