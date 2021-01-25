Alicia Keys Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Musician? Find Out Here

Quick links:
Grammy-winner singer and songwriter Alicia Keys has turned 40 on Monday, January 25. Born in 1981, the piano-playing music sensation gained worldwide fame with her breakthrough debut back in 2001 with the hit song Fallin’ from her debut album Songs in A Minor. Such is her success that the musician has won fifteen prestigious Grammy Awards and have been nominated 29 times for the same.
Her singles If I Aint Got You, Empire State of Mind, yet continues to dominate the music playlist of all her ardent fans. On the occasion of her birthday, here we have formulated a fun trivia quiz on the life of the actor. Take the quiz to test how well you know her.
