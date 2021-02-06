Armie Hammer Dropped By Hollywood Agency WME Amidst Cannibalism Controversy

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, was recently dropped by his talent agency, WME. Known to be one of the biggest and most influential talent agencies of Hollywood, WME dropped the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ actor after the allegations of cannibalism and some other disturbing fantasies surfaced against him. Read on to know more about this.

Armie Hammer Cannibalism Allegations

Earlier in January, some unconfirmed and unverified screenshots surfaced, which contained some messages from actor Armie Hammer. Armie Hammer's DMs had texts of him talking about his fantasies with women, which involved making them his slaves, cutting off their toes and even cannibalism. After the allegations arose and became viral, Armie Hammer issued a public statement, denying all the allegations against him.

Armie’s ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, responded to this event saying that she is completely shocked by it. On her Instagram handle, she said, “I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know. I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal.”

Armie Hammer’s ex-girlfriend, model Paige Lorenze also came forward after these allegations, saying that Armie was physically abusive in the relationship and left ‘marks and bruises’ on her. A few days after this incident, Armie Hammer stepped down from his upcoming film with Jennifer Lopez, ‘Shotgun Wedding’. He was replaced by actor Josh Duhamel of the Transformers fame.

In December 2020, his fans were rejoicing after seeing the post on Armie Hammer's Instagram, where he had declared that he is going to star in the Paramount Plus series, The Offer. The series is about the Hollywood crime drama franchise, The Godfather, and Armie was going to play the role of the film’s producer, Al Ruddy. However, after the allegations, Armie also dropped out of The Offer.

Currently, no one knows what the future holds for Armie Hammer's movies, which are going to release soon. The Social Network star has also starred in the film Death On The Nile, with Gal Gadot. The film’s release was delayed due to the pandemic, and it may get a theatrical release in 2021.

