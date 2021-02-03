Armie Hammer Replaced By Josh Duhamel For 'Shotgun Wedding'; Jennifer Coolidge Joins Cast

Shotgun Wedding is an upcoming romantic comedy film. Armie Hammer was to lead the movie with Jennifer Lopez. However, the former left the project following a controversy. Josh Duhamel was noted to be the choice to replace Hammer. Now, Duhamel has been confirmed to feature in the movie with two more additions to the Shotgun Wedding cast.

Josh Duhamel commits to Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Coolidge & Sonia Braga also join

President of Production of the Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group, Erin Westerman officially announced that Transformers star Josh Duhamel will be replacing Armie Hammer in Shotgun Wedding, reported Deadline. He will portray the main character of Tom with Jennifer Lopez as his to-be-bride Darcy. Additionally, Jennifer Coolidge (American Pie, Legally Blonde) and Sonia Baga (Sex and the City, Aquarius) have also joined the Shotgun Wedding cast. They will play mother to Duhamel and Lopez’s characters.

Erin Westerman said that they could not be happier for their bride and groom of their Shotgun Wedding. He mentioned that they know Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez will make a “compelling and sexy” on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare. The president stated that they are also thrilled to bring Jennifer Coolidge and Sonia Baga on to Shotgun Wedding cast as Mothers of the Bride and Groom. Their acting and comedic talents will add another fun layer to this “already-rich action-comedy,” Westerman noted.

Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy and Tom as they have gathered their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the couple begins to get cold feet. And if that wasn’t enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone’s lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. “Til Death Do Us Part” takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones — if they don’t kill each other first.

Jason Moore is directing the project while having a screenplay written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. The movie will be co-produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman. James Myers and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the production for Lionsgate. The filming is expected to commence later this month.

