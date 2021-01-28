Armie Hammer's 'Crisis' Co-star Evangeline Lilly Snubs Him Amidst Cannibal Controversy

Armie Hammer's DMs controversy has been going on for quite some time now because of which he had to drop out of a film with Jennifer Lopez, titled Shotgun Wedding. The Call Me By Your Name actor was called out for his sexually inappropriate messages to unverified accounts on Instagram, which contained hints of cannibalism as well. In the latest development regarding the accusations on Armie Hammer, his co-star Evangeline Lilly has publicly snubbed him. Read on to know more about it.

Evangeline Lilly snubs Armie Hammer amidst cannibal accusations

According to a report by News.au, Armie Hammer's new movie's co-actor Evangeline Lilly took to Instagram and posted a picture of the poster of her new thriller film, titled Crisis, which stars Armie Hammer and Gary Oldman along with her. The actor only acknowledged Gary Oldman in the post, despite Armie's face being in the center of the movie poster. Her caption read, "I am proud to be a part of a hard-hitting thriller that tackles the issues that surround an industry that profits from addiction (and proud to be in this poster with #GaryOldman. ðŸ˜ðŸ˜„)" You can see her Instagram post here.

Evangeline has around 2 million followers on Instagram and her Crisis movie poster received more than 45k likes within a few hours of posting. Although some people commented about eagerly waiting for the release of the thriller film, the majority of the comments were related to the Armie Hammer cannibal controversy. The comments section saw people joking about it as well as warning Lilly about working with Hammer. A user wrote, "Notice how she only said Gary in the caption", while another said, "Sounds like the right movie title w Armie Hammer". You can see some of the comments on the post here.

Armie Hammer had responded to the cannibalism claims made on him and had stated that he will not respond to such bull***t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against him, he wouldn't leave his children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. He added that Lionsgate is supporting him in his decision and he is grateful for that.

Image Credits: Armie Hammer and Evangeline Lilly Official Instagram Accounts

