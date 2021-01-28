Armie Hammer 'provoked' Pet Dog Archie To 'bite' Him? Know Details

Armie Hammer allegedly provoked his pet dog named Archie to bite him and then complained about the pet showing off his wound bound together with stitches on his official Instagram handle, reported Daily Mail. On December 8, 2020, the 34-year-old had posted a picture on his private account that displayed his inch-long wound with stitches on his right hand. He captioned the picture as, “F**king Archie” as if implying that the pet dog had bitten him.

Armie Hammer's dog Archie provoked by the actor

Also read: Armie Hammer Breaks Silence On 'vicious' Claims; Speaks On Exit From 'Shotgun Wedding'

According to the reports by Daily Mail, Armie had been goading Archie to nip at him while explaining the pet as a ‘very docile’ and ‘would only do something like this if he is provoked’. The outlet also reported that Armie’s ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze had revealed that he once talked about wanting to strangle the dog. She said that Armie would get angry at his dog and say that he is going to kill the dog, he would have strangled him if she weren’t there. However, the 22-year-old concluded that she doesn’t believe that Armie has ever hurt Archie.

Also read: Armie Hammer's Infamous Article Trends On Twitter Amidst Alleged Text Controversy

Armie is currently facing a divorce from his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers, with whom he shares the pet dog, Archie. The divorce was filed back in the month of July 2020, seeking the primary custody of their kids and the joint custody. The actor has been making headlines ever since his ex-girlfriend Paige shared the details of her intimate relationship with the actor on her Instagram handle.

Also read: Armie Hammer Trends On Twitter After Screenshots Of His Alleged Instagram DMs Go Viral

The actor will next be seen in the upcoming flick Death On The Nile. The film features Kenneth Branagh, Tom Bateman, Annette Bening, Russel Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Gal Gadot, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright. Death On The Nile is directed by Kenneth Branagh and the plot is a new Agatha Christie adaption after the successful release of Murder on the Orient Express in the year 2017. The plot of the film revolves around Poirot who gets involved in a love triangle and goes murderously bad on his vacation to Egypt. Armie plays the role of Simon Doyle, Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle’s hubby. Linnet is played by Gal Gadot.

Image Source: Armie Hammer's Instagram

Also read: Armie Hammer Served Police Warning For Uploading A 'disturbing' Video Of A Woman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.