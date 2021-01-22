Josh Duhamel To Replace Armie Hammer In 'Shotgun Wedding' With Jennifer Lopez

It is no secret that Armie Hammer has left the Lionsgate romantic adventure drama, Shotgun Wedding last week after his entire social media controversy. Now, it has been confirmed that Josh Duhamel has been asked to replace Armie Hammer’s character in the Jennifer Lopez starrer. Read further ahead to know more about Josh Duhamel being cast opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding.

Josh Duhamel to replace Armie Hammer in Shotgun Wedding

According to reports from Variety, Josh Duhamel has been cast opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding, replacing initially cast actor Armie Hammer as the lead character. Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez will be seen portraying the characters of Tom and Darcy in the movie. Shotgun Wedding is directed by Jason Moore while having a screenplay written by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. The movie will be co-produced by Mandeville’s Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman. The Shotgun Wedding plot revolves around a couple who get cold feet right before they are about to get married. But, things become worse when everyone at the wedding is being held hostage.

Armie Hammer walked out of the movie last Wednesday after the social media controversy that he went through. According to the reports, a representative for the production said, “Given the imminent start date, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision”. Armie Hammer started to make the headlines last week when a bunch of Instagram Direct Messages written by the actor went viral. These messages shared on the internet showed graphic sexual fantasies penned down by Armie Hammer. But, nothing has been verified yet.

According to reports from Variety, Armie Hammer has made a public statement. The statement revealed that Armie Hammer is not going to respond to these “bulls**t” claims, but in light of the very “vicious and spurious online attacks” against him, he can’t in “good conscience” leave his children for over four months in order to go shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic. Armie Hammer also revealed that Lionsgate is supporting the actor in this and he is grateful to the company for that.

