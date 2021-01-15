Armie Hammer's Infamous Article Trends On Twitter Amidst Alleged Text Controversy

After being embroiled in text scandal, Armie Hammer has again gone viral for a tweet posted by writer Anna Peele on Wednesday, January 13. Anne wrote on the micro-blogging site, “Re: Armie: I once mentioned him during an interview with a much-loved actor. The actor asked me to turn off my recorder so he could talk about how @annehelen’s Buzzfeed feature got AH exactly right.” Ever since the tweet has surfaced online, fans are trying to find who Anne Peele was trying to talk about. Check out the tweet posted here:

Re: Armie: I once mentioned him during an interview with a much-loved actor. The actor asked me to turn off my recorder so he could talk about how @annehelen’s Buzzfeed feature got AH exactly right. https://t.co/5RNNx4bvXS — Anna Peele (@bananapeele) January 13, 2021

Here’s taking a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

this is one of my absolute fav pieces of all time — Leah Carroll (@leahmocc) January 13, 2021

god this article is so good — amy🦕 (@irwinstatistics) January 14, 2021

Drop a hint — Deva-Marie (@DevaMarie) January 15, 2021

Although her tweet is yet unclear, but Anne made reference to a Buzzfeed feature by Anne Helen Petersen’s which was published back in 2017. The title of the piece reads, “Ten Long Years of Trying to Make Armie Hammer Happen". In the article, Petersen questioned how the industry has given many opportunities to Arnie Hammer and opined

Ultimately, the problem isn’t that Armie Hammer was given this many chances to happen. It’s that the system that ensured those chances – along with those given to so many other white men – also withholds chances, leeway, and faith from those who need and would benefit from them most.

As per Just Jared, the feature piece was slammed by Armie Hammer after it was published. This comes just a few days after graphic direct messages, allegedly from the actor, were leaked online. The messages included accounts of rape, BDSM and cannibalism. Breaking his silence on the issue, Armie Hammer denied all the claims, as reported by Daily Mail. The actor has decided to drop out of his latest film Shotgun Wedding alongside Jennifer Lopez. He said, "I'm not responding to these b******* claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic". In the statement, Hammer also added, "Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that".

Multiple victims of Armie Hammer came out saying he used his fame to manipulate em to have sex, calling em "kitties" and drink their BLOOD, now WHAT IN HANNIBAL LECTER??? pic.twitter.com/LWxgZdXC4t — tevin 💀🔪 (@tevinauguste) January 10, 2021

