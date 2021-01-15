Armie Hammer's Ex Courtney Vucekovich Reacts To DMs, Levels Shocking Claims Against Former

Armie Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich has shared some extremely disturbing details about their relationship. Vucekovich shared these details in an interview a few days after Hammer’s disturbing DMs surfaced online. In the interview, Courtney revealed that she suffered from PTSD and anxiety after their relationship ended. Find out more details about this story below.

Hammer’s ex reveals disturbing details about their relationship

Trigger Warning: The following story contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Armie Hammer found himself in hot waters after a few of his explicit and cannibalistic DMs found its way online. In these DMs, the Call Me By Your Name singer has allegedly sent graphic messages to a woman which were later on leaked anonymously by the Instagram account House of Effie. Armie Hammer is yet to make a statement about the same.

Now, Armie Hammer’s ex has spoken out about her experience of dating the Hollywood actor. In an interview with Page Six, Armie Hammer’s ex Courtney Vucekovich revealed that once Hammer said that he wanted to "break her rib and barbecue and eat it". She revealed that if she had a little cut on her hand, Hammer would "lick it".

According to the same media portal’s report, Courtney Vucekovich dated Armie Hammer from June to August 2020. In the interview, she was not sure if the recent DMs that surfaced online were legitimate or not. While talking about dating the Call Me By Your Name actor, Courtney Vucekovich revealed that he is a “captivating” person and he is good at manipulation and uses the same to woo young women.

Courtney Vucekovich added that her relationship with Hammer was “mentally, physically, emotionally, and financially” consuming for her. She described her ex as a “chameleon” who transforms himself into exactly who you want him to be. She revealed that at one-point Armie’s behaviour had turned “obsessive” and she did not feel “safe”. Vucekovich said that after she broke up with Hammer, she checked herself in a 30-day partial hospitalization program for PTSD and trauma. She claimed that she does not want to carry the trauma caused by the relationship in her future.

After Armie Hammer’s DMs surfaced online, the Hollywood actor chose to part ways from his upcoming project. He was supposed to star with Jennifer Lopez in a rom-com titled Shotgun Wedding and shoot for the film in the Dominican Republic. After stepping away from the project, Hammer issued a statement to Page Six and said that he is not responding to “b******* claims” and in the light of “vicious” attack against him. Hence, he has chosen to stay with his kids and the film’s production house Lionsgate is supporting his decision.

