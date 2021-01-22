Morgan Freeman Thanks Indian Artist For Making His Beautiful Sand Portrait

Veteran Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman is one of the celebrities who are quite active on social media. He never shies away to voice his opinions on his official social media handle. He recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared an amazing fan art from an Indian artist. The artist had made a portrait of the actor from sand and Morgan Freeman thanked him through his Twitter handle. For all the people who are curious to know about the portrait and what Morgan Freeman had to say about it, here is everything you need to know.

Morgan Freeman thanks an Indian artist for making his sand portrait

Morgan Freeman took to his official Twitter handle and shared how overwhelmed he was with the creativity of the Indian artist, Swapnil Jadhav. Swapnil Jadhav had made a portrait of Morgan Freeman with coloured sand. Through his official Twitter handle, Morgan Freeman gave a special shoutout to Swapnil Jadhav's sand art. In the pictures shared by the actor, Swapnil can be seen posing with his sand art and another picture showed the portrait that he made from coloured sand.

Swapnil had originally shared the pictures on his Instagram handle. Morgan Freeman had also shared the same on his official Instagram handle. Sharing Swapnil Jadhav's sand art, Morgan Freeman also penned down a special message for the artist and his fans. He wrote, Life often can feel like shifting sands, but if we choose to pivot with it, there is a revelation that we are not the same people we used to be. Thank you, Swapnil Jadhav for the talent you express through coloured sand art.” Here is a look at Morgan Freeman's Twitter.

Morgan Freeman's Twitter

Life often can feel like shifting sands, but if we choose to pivot with it, there is a revelation that we are not the same people we used to be. Thank you, Swapnil Jadhav for the talent you express through colored sand art. pic.twitter.com/ZhJAM4U86H — Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 21, 2021

Netizens react to Morgan Freeman's photos

Morgan Freeman has a special bond with India and Indians. He had visited the country a while back as part of a documentary series on god. As soon as he shared the tweet on his accounts, Morgan Freeman’s fans from all over the world dropped in their comments and praised Morgan Freeman's photos. Various people showed their amazement towards the artist for his brilliant portrait while others showered praises on Morgan Freeman’s message with the pictures.

One of the users also noted that he read the whole message in Morgan Freeman’s voice. Another user praised Swapnil Jadhav's sand art and said, “Wow. Amazing talent! What a gift, and even better when that gift is shared. Beautiful.” Many users called the portrait amazing and beautiful while one user highlighted how the painting looks exactly like the actor. Here is a look at some of the comments on Morgan Freeman's Twitter.

I read this with your voice😭 — Onke Mkhupha (@Otis_Mkhupha) January 21, 2021

Wow. Amazing talent!

What a gift, and even better when that gift is shared. Beautiful. 🌹 — Toni Jean Bevilacqua (@tjbkids2) January 21, 2021

Amazing art 👏🏿👏🏿 also I'm sure I can't be the only one who read this tweet in Morgan Freeman's voice 😁 — Druh Kariuki (@kirioh) January 21, 2021

Astounding 🤯 He made that with colored sand!! It looks exactly like you 😎☮️ — Melissa 🌎 (@bernme) January 21, 2021

