Armie Hammer's Old Comments On His Sex Life Resurface Amid Controversy

Armie Hammer's DMs about alleged cannibalism stirred a storm on social media and numerous netizens expressed their opinion on the same. While the alleged leaked DMs raised eyebrows and caused concern about his disturbing sexual habits, his past comments pertaining to his sex life have resurfaced and are doing the rounds on social media. The actor in the past discussed how he has been involved in unusual sexual activities.

Armie Hammer's old comments about his sex life resurface

In an old interview with Playboy, Armie had discussed how he is a “dominant lover”. He opened up to the portal and revealed that he “liked the grabbing of the neck and the hair and all that”. Moreover, he discussed with the portal that marriage had however, changed his taste and habits.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Comments about Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers

Armie had discussed in the interview that marriage changed his appetites for the better. The actor told the portal that it is not like he is suffering in any way, but “you can’t really pull your wife’s hair”. Moreover, he stated in the interview that it gets to a point where one says, “I respect you too much to do these things that I kind of want to do”.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Armie Hammer claimed a woman tried to stab him

Armie in another interview with Elle talked about how a woman once tried to get violent with him during sex. The actor revealed that once a woman tried to stab him. He said to the portal that he “should so not be telling this story”.

However, he further told the portal that the woman was like, “True love leaves scars. You don’t have any”. The actor further described that the woman tried to stab him with a butcher knife. He, however, later broke up with her, after seven months.

Recently, Armie’s ex-girlfriend, Courtney told Page 6 how he allegedly wanted to do disturbing things to her. She spoke up amid the series of leaked DMs that have been flooding Twitter. The DMs give reference cannibalism and graphic subjects and allege that Armie discussed those. However, the actor claims that they are fake, reports Just Jared.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.