'Army Of The Dead' Star Garret Dillahunt Teases Scary Zombies In Zack Snyder Movie

Army of the Dead is an upcoming post-apocalyptic zombie heist film. Directed by Zack Snyder, it has an ensemble cast including Fear the Walking Dead star Garret Dillahunt. The actor recently talked about the forthcoming project and what fans can expect from it.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead' Gets A Prequel Film And An Anime Series With Netflix

'Army of the Dead' star Garret Dillahunt teases wild zombie in Zack Snyder movie

In a recent interview with Comicbook.com, Garret Dillahunt revealed how Army of the Dead has diverse zombies than Fear the Walking Dead. He said that they are different, and he is excited to see the movie, too. The actor said that the project has different ideas about zombies, which is refreshing according to him, in a lot of ways. Dillahunt mentioned that he knows he must keep this so vague. He asserted that he does not know when the film will be coming out but hinted that it would next year only.

Garret Dillahunt disclosed that Army of the Dead makers strayed away from a lot of normal zombie canon, that for some reason, everyone adheres to. He said that it is like, ‘maybe they don’t have to be that way. What if they were this way?’ and called it a nice wrinkle. The actor assured that the zombies are scary, and they are really fast.

Also Read | Zack Snyder's Comeback Film, Army Of The Dead, Will Bring A Zombie Outbreak In Las Vegas

Also Read | Huma Qureshi Concludes Shooting For Zack Snyder's 'Army Of The Dead'

The Walking Dead franchise has walking corpses that move slowly and do not show any signs of thinking about anything other than hunting for fresh flesh to chow down. Garret Dillahunt’s claims hints that Army of the Dead zombies will have a key feature of moving fast which naturally makes a zombie scarier. Fans are waiting to see what Zack Snyder’s zombie movie will give them.

Want to say a special thank you to Jarred Land at Red Digital Cinema for building our amazing cameras. They're killing it. #reddigitalcinema #8k #AOTD pic.twitter.com/P9AnTvQOfZ — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 11, 2019

Also Read | Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' To Be A Four-hour-long Miniseries; Details Inside

Army of the Dead has an ensemble cast of Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiryouki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Huma Qureshi and Matthias Schweighöfer. The movie follows a group of military mercenaries who plans a heist on a Las Vegas casino taking the advantage of a zombie outbreak. The screenplay is by Zack Snyder and Shay Hatten, while the story is by Snyder and Joby Harold. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2021.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.