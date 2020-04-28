Arnold Schwarzenegger And Son Narrowly Miss Each Other While Riding Bike In LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena was recently seen riding his bike in Los Angeles. However, he missed out on bumping into his father Arnold Schwarzenegger. According to a media report, the former governor of California was also riding his bike in a nearby neighbourhood.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is still kicking it hard when it comes to fitness. According to the media report, the actor, filmmaker, businessman, author, former politician and professional bodybuilder was riding his bicycle in Brentwood, California. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Joseph Baena was riding his bike in Southern California. The father-son duo narrowly missed out on each other.

Joseph Baena is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son with Mildred Baena. Arnold and Joseph share a striking resemblance when it comes to looks and fitness. Joseph Baena was seen riding his bike wearing a sleeveless black top with grey shorts and a black ball cap. He completed his look with casual sneakers. Arnold Schwarzenegger was seen in an all-black look accessorising it with a black face mask and black sunglasses.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son with him

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son share a close relationship ever since the news about him being Joseph’s father broke out in 2012. The father-son duo is often seen bonding over workouts in a gym at Venice beach, California. In an old media interaction, Arnold had said that even though he regrets the affair he cannot change it now.

