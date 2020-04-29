Arnold Schwarzenegger Celebrates His Pet Donkey Lulu’s Birthday, Netizens Pour In Wishes

Schwarzenegger has been quarantined with pets, the miniature horse and donkey named Whiskey and Lulu, respectively, and he celebrated Lulu's birthday lately.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

An adorable video of Arnold Schwarzenegger celebrating his miniature pet donkey Lulu’s birthday on the kitchen table amid home confinement has won the hearts on the internet. The Hollywood movie Terminator star and former governor of California appeared in the video that he posted on his official Twitter handle with his beloved pet singing “Happy Birthday” to Lulu. The miniature donkey, who turned 1 could be seen hogging on the delicious cake while Schwarzenegger commemorates his big day. Twitter could not handle the cuteness of the miniature barnyard animal in the frame as over 58.2k people hearted the video, while nearly 1.3 million people watched it.  

"Luckiest horse in the world"

Schwarzenegger has been quarantined with his pets, the miniature horse and donkey named Whiskey and Lulu, respectively. The Australian born has been seen with the duo on multiple occasions, including on the late-night home version show of on Jimmy Kimmel's last week, where his pets could be seen roaming in the house participating in some oatmeal cookies indulgence as the actor spoke with the host on the virtual platform. The Conan star’s audience has quite been a fan of his maned pets as users dropped plentiful comments on the clip calling the pet “the luckiest donkey in the world”, meanwhile wishing the "endearing pet "a happy birthday.

