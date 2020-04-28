Justin Bieber & His Baby Sister Groove To Drake's 'Toosie Slide' In TikTok Video; See Here

Drake’s Toosie Slide is now the top song on TikTok, with millions of people dancing off to the song's catchy tunes. Even Justin Bieber recently joined in on the trend. In his sister's latest TikTok video, Justin Bieber and his family, including his adorable baby sister, showed off their dance moves while grooving to Drake’s Toosie Slide.

The TikTok video was posted by Allie Rebelo, Justin Bieber's stepsister, and was later reshared by the pop sensation himself on his Instagram page.

Justin Bieber and his family groove to Drake’s Toosie Slide

Also Read | Justin Trudeau joins forces with Ryan Reynolds & Justin Bieber for COVID-19 relief show

The above video stars Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey Baldwin, Jazmyn Bieber, and Allie Rebelo. Moreover, Justin Bieber is also holding his cute baby sister, Bay Bieber, who is only a year old. Despite the dancing and the music, Bay Bieber is absolutely calm while in Justin Bieber's arms. At one point in the video, Justin Bieber and Bay perfectly moonwalk out of frame.

Also Read | When Justin Bieber's ex Selena Gomez found solace in Jennifer Aniston's friendship

Just a few days ago, Justin Bieber shared his version of the Come Around Me TikTok challenge. This video featured his two sisters, Allie and Jazmyn. He even shared this prior video on his Instagram page and captioned it by writing, "My Girls". Justin Bieber is a popular TikTok star himself and has over 13 million followers on the platform.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's most critically acclaimed songs from his hit album 'Purpose'

While Justin Bieber and his family are enjoying their time together during quarantine, the pop singer revealed that he was planning to go on a vacation after the end of the pandemic. Speaking in a radio interview, Justin Bieber stated that he was thinking of going somewhere warm because his family was in Canada right now and it was freezing over there. He also added that he was thinking of going to the Bahamas or somewhere warm.

Also Read | Justin Bieber's wife Hailey bemoans haircut attempts on dog, says 'he looks like Dobby'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.