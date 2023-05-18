Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up About Cheating On His Ex-wife Maria Shriver: It Was My...

Arnold Schwarzenegger opened up about the cheating scandal that led to the end of his marriage with Maria Shriver. Promoting his new Netflix series, FUBAS, the action star drew parallels between his on-screen character, a divorced CIA operative, and his real-life experiences. While acknowledging the difference, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s admission that he had fathered a child, Joseph Baena, with their longtime housekeeper. The divorce was finalised in December 2021, after a private mediation process and a complex property settlement agreement.

Reflecting on his marriage, Arnold admitted his mistakes, stating, ‘It was my f**k up. It was my failure. Also, in the show, he’s deep down still in love with his wife.’ Despite the public scandal, Arnold emphasised that he and Maria remained on good terms. They continued to celebrate holidays and special occasions together, prioritising their children’s well-being.

Arnold talks about the impact of divorce

Arnold also addressed the impact of the divorce on his family in an upcoming three-part docu series set to be released on Netflix. He expressed remorse for the pain he caused and acknowledged that he would have to live with the consequences for the rest of his life. In addition to discussing his personal life, Arnold touched on his iconic role as The Terminator. While fans eagerly anticipated his return to the franchise, the actor revealed that he would not reprise the role. He stated, ‘The franchise is not done. I’m done,’ citing the audience’s desire to move on and criticising the quality of the last two Terminator movies.

Arnold’s honest reflections offer a glimpse into his personal growth and introspection in the aftermath of a highly publicised divorce. As he continues to pursue new projects and embrace new chapters in his life, his candidness serves as a reminder of the complexities of relationships and the importance of self-reflection.