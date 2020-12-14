Chris Pratt Wishes Wife Katherine Schwarzenegger With Cherishing Collage

Actor Chris Pratt recently shared a cherishing picture on his Instagram on the occasion of his wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger's birthday. In the post, the actor shared cute glimpses of his family including his wife and the newest member of their family, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's baby. Chris also penned down a heartwarming message along with the adorable collage of pictures. See Chris’ wishes on the occasion of Katherine Schwarzenegger's birthday.

Katherine Schwarzenegger's birthday message from Chris

As Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger's baby Lyla recently arrived into this world, Chris had a lot of things to say in his birthday wishes to his wife. The actor shared a collage of pictures in which he added some of the most beautiful pictures of his family. In the first one, he shared a black and white picture including Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt where they can be seen smiling blissfully. In the next one, he gave a glimpse of Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby bump when she was pregnant with Lyla. In one of the other pictures, Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt can be seen having a ball while having a sunbath together. He even shared a censored picture of him and Katherine Schwarzenegger’s baby in which the face of the baby was cropped with a picture of Santa.

In the caption, he wished his wife and mentioned how she had brought so much light into his life. He added how he was so glad to be home with her wife and daughter, Lyla. Praising her wife, he also mentioned how she was a great mom, a great stepmom, a great wife, daughter, sister and a friend. Adding to it, Chris Pratt also said that the world was brighter with her wife in it and how he was one lucky man. In the end, he thanked her for the love, support and partnership and mentioned how much he loved her.

Several celebrity artists along with their fans took to the comment section to send wishes on Katherine Schwarzenegger's birthday. Many of them also loved how Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt looked cute in the picture. See how the fans reacted to Chris Pratt’s latest picture.

