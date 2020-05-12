Last Updated:

As Chrissy Teigen Take A Break From Social Media, Here Are Her Funniest Tweets To Enjoy

Chrissy Teigen recently announced that she is taking a break from social media following her feud with Alison Roman. Meanwhile, enjoy her funniest tweets.

chrissy teigen

Chrissy Teigen is an American supermodel, businesswoman, cookbook author, and the wife of John Legend. She is very popular on Twitter for her sense of humour and does not shy away from expressing her opinions on burning topics. However, recently, Chrissy took to her social media accounts and announced that she would be taking a break from social media for some time.

Chrissy Teigen’s decision to take a break from social media came after a best-selling cookbook author criticised her business model. Chrissy reacted to it, and The author even apologized for her comments. Despite that, Teigen was trolled online and hence has decided to take a break.

Chrissy Teigen decides to take a break from social media:

While Chrissy Teigen takes her well-deserved break, her fans can still relive her hilarious moments on Twitter. Some of her hilarious tweets are given below. Enjoy!

Chrissy Teigen’s funniest tweets:

On John Legend crowned the sexiest man alive

On eating habits

When Chrissy shared her conversations with her daughter

Image credits: Chrissy Teigen Instagram and twitter

 

 

