As Chrissy Teigen Take A Break From Social Media, Here Are Her Funniest Tweets To Enjoy

Chrissy Teigen is an American supermodel, businesswoman, cookbook author, and the wife of John Legend. She is very popular on Twitter for her sense of humour and does not shy away from expressing her opinions on burning topics. However, recently, Chrissy took to her social media accounts and announced that she would be taking a break from social media for some time.

Chrissy Teigen’s decision to take a break from social media came after a best-selling cookbook author criticised her business model. Chrissy reacted to it, and The author even apologized for her comments. Despite that, Teigen was trolled online and hence has decided to take a break.

Chrissy Teigen decides to take a break from social media:

I really hate what this drama has caused this week. Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to “Epstein island”, to justify someone else’s disdain with me seems gross to me so I’m gonna take a little break. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 10, 2020

While Chrissy Teigen takes her well-deserved break, her fans can still relive her hilarious moments on Twitter. Some of her hilarious tweets are given below. Enjoy!

Chrissy Teigen’s funniest tweets:

On John Legend crowned the sexiest man alive

the sexiest man alive just made me a ham sandwich — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

I cannot WAIT for people to get mad about John being the sexiest man alive. it's my new Starbucks holiday cup — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 13, 2019

On eating habits

I bring up two peeled eggs with me since I wake up so hungry in the night. Do u know how gross it is to eat hard eggs in the night — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 5, 2019

I just reheated an egg roll from jack in the box, 30 hours old and despite the slightly off rubberiness, it was so incredibly flavorful. I just ordered 3 more — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 3, 2020

When Chrissy shared her conversations with her daughter

I just tried to have a talk with Luna and said “hey. I just want you to know that you’re a really awesome daughter. I’m so lucky” and she said “what if my name was poo poo pee pee” — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2019

The other day I made chicken Alfredo and she wanted red sauce. So I mixed it with red sauce. Now she only wants pasta with red and white sauce — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2019

Yesterday she screamed for me to pull over. I did, and she goes “smell my feet” — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2019

Luna only wants apple juice served to her with a spoon which I thought was insane until I realized all my liquids were consumed through putting my finger over the top of the straw and adding drips to my mouth — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 14, 2019

Image credits: Chrissy Teigen Instagram and twitter

