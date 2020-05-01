Chrissy Teigen's Latest Popcorn, Baked Beans And Crunchy Mac Balls Recipes To Try At Home

Chrissy Teigen has always impressed her viewers with her variety of dishes. During the lockdown as well, Teigen has kept her social media game quite strong. Chrissy has come up with a list of easy dishes to try and make during the lockdown. Listed below are Chrissy Teigen's latest popcorn, baked beans, and crunchy Mac balls to try at home.

Chrissy Teigen's popcorn, baked beans, and crunchy Mac balls to try at home

When it comes to food, Chrissy Teigen knows best. The actor and model turned food connoisseur has come up with fancy and quick dishes to try during the quarantine. Chrissy not only likes to add new dishes on the menu but also likes to add twists to the basic dishes. Here in the above post, we see Chrissy's popcorn recipe with a twist. She has added ranch and brown sugar kettle corn. The entire recipe is available on her website.

Chrissy Teigen has often posted pictures of food on her social media handles. In the above post, Chrissy has mixed the traditional beans on toast dish with her secret ingredients. Chrissy likes to add twists to her dishes and this one is very different. In the above dish, Chrissy has chosen to add baked beans with hot dogs on buttered toast.

Chrissy also suggested two other ways of using canned beans. One can also opt for white bean hummus and a black bean corn salad as suggested by Chrissy Teigen. Chrissy also urges fans to go ahead and use that mac and cheese box and turn them into crunchy, spicy cheese balls.

