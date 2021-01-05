As Michael Keaton Replacing Ben Affleck As Batman Rumours Go Trending, Check Truth Here

Recently it was revealed that there will be three Batmen in the year 2022. The recent interview of the head of DC Films Walter Hamada with The New York Times revealed this surprising information for the fans. He shared that Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton and Robert Pattinson will be seen in The Batman outfit in the same year. Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be in The Flash movie and Robert Pattinson in The Batman. After the interview, a lot of fans interpreted that Walter Hamada has confirmed Michael Keaton will be officially replacing Ben Affleck as the Batman in the DCEU in future movies. A lot of people have been wondering about the whole episode. Here is a look at everything you need to know about Michael Keaton replacing Ben Affleck as Batman rumours.

Michael Keaton to replace Ben Affleck?

The reason behind this misinterpretation happened when Walter Hamada mentioned about two different film sagas. He said that in the future, Warner Bros. will be having two different film sagas involving Batman which will be played by two different actors running at the same time. After the rumours started doing the rounds on the internet and social media, one of the fans tried to confirm the same with the interviewer. He asked, “Based on your Hamada piece, some have interpreted that WB is doing 2 franchises starring Batman, one with Pattinson, one with a new actor. Is that correct, or you were referring to Keaton as a second Batman, being part of a non-Batman-centric saga? Thank you!" The NY Times interviewer just responded to this tweet by saying “Keaton”.

Hi @brooksbarnesNYT. Based on your Hamada piece, some have interpreted that WB is doing 2 franchises starring Batman, one with Pattinson, one with a new actor. Is that correct, or you were referring to Keaton as a second Batman, being part of a non-Batman-centric saga? Thank you! — Nestor Cine (@NestorCine) January 2, 2021

The truth behind the rumours

After this, the social media was abuzz with Michael Keaton replacing Ben Affleck in the Batman cast in future. Ben Affleck also started to trend on Twitter in some countries. Several fans hoped that they would love to see Ben Affleck as Batman in the future. However, the interviewer later confirmed that a lot of people just jumped the gun and said in a tweet, “Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond The Flash, I would have obviously put it in my article”. This has put a full stop to all the speculations and rumours that were doing the rounds.

Been offline (moving apartments) and return to see this Michael Keaton craziness. I was referring to the *one film* that Keaton has been announced as being in, not a set of his own Batman films. If I had info on him beyond "The Flash," I would have obviously put it in my article — Brooks Barnes (@brooksbarnesNYT) January 5, 2021

Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton as Batman

The 69-year-old actor Michael Keaton played the caped crusader in two films. He played the role in 1989's movie Batman and its sequel Batman Returns. On the other hand, Ben Affleck has played Batman movies like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League and the upcoming Zack Snyder's Justice League.

