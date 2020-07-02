Tom Holland Grabbing MCU Spider-Man Role Was Tough For Asa Butterfield; Know Why

Marvel Studios and Sony struck a deal in 2015 on making Spider-Man a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Many fans were eagerly waiting to see who would take on the iconic superhero role with Asa Butterfield, Charlie Plummer, Matthew Lintz and Tom Holland being the top contenders, as per reports. Holland grabbed the role and has appeared in several films in the MCU. Now years later, Sex Education series star Asa Butterfield talked about not being cast as Spider-Man and how something better came out from it.

Also Read | When Tom Holland Ruined Mark Ruffalo's Interview On 'Avengers: Endgame' Set; WATCH

Asa Butterfield on losing Spider-Man to Tom Holland

In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Asa Butterfield opened up his audition for Spider-Man and how he felt after losing out the character. He said that every so often there is a part that an actor really wants and it’s a script you love and kind of “put your heart and soul into it”, but still do not get it. The actor stated that it is tough, but he often finds that something even better comes out of it at the end. Butterfield mentioned in his case of losing Spider-Man, he did Sex Education instead. He noted that he would not have been able to do both projects at the same time.

Also Read | Tom Holland Unsure When The Shooting Of Marvel's 'Spider-Man 3' Will Begin; Read Here

Also Read | Otis' House In 'Sex Education' Will Soon Be Open For Fans To Rent

Asa Butterfield explained that he thinks, as an actor and going out for auditions, there is nothing much you can do. He stated that everyone has a different take on a part and looks at a character in different ways, give a different sort of performance, and he sticks with what he thinks. The Hugo star added that if your audition is not necessary in line with what the director and the producers want, then there is nothing you can do about it. He said that you might just not be the right person, and that is out of your hands.

Also Read | Sex Education Director, Writer Explain Reason Behind 1980s Aesthetic In The Show

Asa Butterfield mentioned that it is something that he has learned. He thinks that it something which has helped him in a great way to get over not acquire a role. The actor noted that Tom Holland did amazing things with Peter Parker / Spider-Man and he had an “entirely different portrayal” of the character. Asa Butterfield thinks Tom Holland’s portrayal has worked “so well” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he does not think he could do it. He concluded by saying that he thinks all things work out in the end.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.