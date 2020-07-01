When Tom Holland Ruined Mark Ruffalo's Interview On 'Avengers: Endgame' Set; WATCH

Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are well-known for playing Peter Parker / Spider-Man and Bruce Banner / Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The two were seen together in Avengers: Endgame, although they did not interact with each other in the film. However, Holland did interrupt Ruffalo during his interview on the sets of Endgame. Read to know more.

Tom Holland ruins Mark Ruffalo’s interview on Avengers: Endgame set

Tom Holland has more than 35 million followers on Instagram and has been quite active on the social media platform. He recently shared a video that is said to be from the set of Avengers: Endgame. From the background, it looks like the tunnel which was used by Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton to run away from the outriders.

In the video, Tom Holland is with his friend in the tunnel lit up with red lights. Acting scared, he said, “I don’t know where we are, I don’t know where we are”. The actor then runs away leaving his friend behind, who disappears from the camera. Holland waits for his friend and the two screams. He then realizes that the people outside the tunnel might be doing an interview. As he goes outside the tunnel he actually sees other cast member doing an interview and shuts the video immediately.

Tom Holland captioned the picture, “Sorry @markruffalo for ruining your Interveiw. I’m not too sure why we were doing but please enjoy!” [sic]. It is then revealed that the person whose interview Holland interrupted was Ruffalo. However, viewers did not get to see Mark Ruffalo’s reaction. Check out the video below.

Tom Holland’s video of goofing around the set of Avengers: Endgame and ruining Mark Ruffalo’s interview has crossed three million views on Instagram with more than 13k comment. Harrison Ostefield, Holland’s friend who is seen in the video, commented: “😆😆 got a nice telling off after that”. Dean Schneider left three laughing emoji in the comment. Many other users also comment with laughing emoji.

Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo in Marvel

Both, Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are known for accidentally spilling secrets about the films. Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo mentioned in an interview that the MCU Spider-Man actor was not given the full script of the movie. On the other hand, Ruffalo live-streamed the first 20 minutes of Thor: Ragnarok and even revealed character deaths in Avengers: Infinity War as he said in an interview that the movie is crazy because “everyone dies,” hinting at Thanos’ snap.

