Sex Education Director, Writer Explain Reason Behind 1980s Aesthetic In The Show

Netflix's original Sex Education, which revolves around the life of a sexually repressed teen, became an instant classic with the audience and has been praised widely for its frank treatment of sexuality and relationships as much for its refreshingly fun vibe.

While speaking to an international media outlet, the director Ben Taylor and writer Laurie Nunn recently spoke about the 1980s aesthetic alongside present-day mobile phones and many attributes of an American high school. The creators explained that the aesthetics were completely 'intentional' and also 'integral' to the show's narratives.

Nunn reportedly said that a part of it is because of the way she writes and a lot of her references were from the American film and TV shows that she loved watching while growing up. She further added that when Taylor came on board, they both shared the passion for the American teen genre and both of them felt elevated and aspirational.

Taylor also added that everything was deliberate because when he read the script for the first time he too agreed that the storyline would not work if it was set within the same world as other UK-based school dramas.

The duo further hopes that the technicolour dream world will be something they can continue to build on. Nunn also revealed that she is also writing a follow up to the recently released second season.

However, she continued that she won't be able to find out whether season three will be made or not until the end of January. Also, she continued that she has high hopes of a future for Sex Education beyond the tentative third season in the series.

The story in the first season revolved around the life of a sexually repressed teenage Otis Milburn. Audiences loved the season one of the show and have waited for almost a year for its season two. The new show will feature Otis attempting to control his newfound sexual urges as he tries to balance his relationship with his girlfriend Ola Nyman and his complicated relationship with his friend Maeve Wiley.

The second season of the series aired on the digital platform on January 17, 2020, is slowly becoming everyone's hot favourite. With actors like Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey in pivotal roles, the second season is receiving a warm reception from all corners. The story narrates the tale of a bunch of teenagers who face problems in their sexual lives. The show, created by Laurie Nunn, is reportedly one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

