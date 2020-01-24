Otis' House In 'Sex Education' Will Soon Be Open For Fans To Rent

As the second Netflix series of Sex Education was recently released, the property that plays home to Otis and Jean Milburn will soon be open for fans to stay. The property, known as The Chalet is located in the picturesque Wye Valley at Symonds Yat. Stuart Morgan, the owner of the house bought the property back in 2002 and he reportedly said that now it is worth in millions.

The series filmed in various locations near the Welsh-English border shows idyllic dreamworld. Otis' house will soon be available for renting so that fans could enjoy and relive the moments from the series. The house consists of five bedrooms and the building is a 100-year-old Norwegian wooden house which is perfectly placed as a base for the adventurous looking for an energetic holiday exploring the stunning Valley and Forest of Dean. The renters can also enjoy a pub which is at the bottom of the garden called The Saracens, along with canoeing, rock climbing and hiking all on the doorstep.

The Sex Education

The story in the first season revolved around the life of a sexually repressed teen virgin. Audiences loved the season 1 of the show and have waited for almost a year for its season 2. The new show will feature Otis attempting to control his newfound sexual urges as he tries to balance his relationship with Ola and his complicated relationship with Maeve.

The second season of the series aired on the digital platform on January 17, 2020, is slowly becoming everyone's hot favourite. With actors like Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey in pivotal roles, the second season is receiving a warm reception from all corners. The story narrates the tale of a bunch of teenagers who face problems in their sexual lives. The show, created by Laurie Nunn, is reportedly one of the most-watched shows on Netflix.

