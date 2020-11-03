Ashlee Simpson And Evan Ross Welcome Baby Boy, Share Picture Of Their Newborn

Ashlee Simpson recently took to Instagram to share the news of the birth of her baby boy. This is Ashlee Simpson's second baby with her husband Evan Ross. Take a look at her newly born son and also read what Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross named their baby.

Ashlee Simpson's baby

In the post, fans cans spot Ashlee Simpson's baby wrapped in brown cloth. Both Ashlee and Evan's hands can be seen on their child and the baby is fast asleep. Ashlee's baby looks adorable and fans mentioned that the baby looks 'healthy and in good shape'. The singer also tagged her husband in the post.

Ashlee started her caption with the date on which her son was born - '10-29-2020'. She then revealed her baby would be named - Ziggy Blu Ross. The singer ended her caption by adding - 'our sweet baby boy has arrived! I am over the moon we are so blessed!'

Many fans and celebs liked the post. A few celebs added that Ashlee's baby looked very adorable. Another celeb mentioned - 'What a BLESSINGGGGGGG!!!! Congratulations to the angelic addition to your beautiful family, all my LOVE!!!'. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Ashlee Simpson's Instagram

Ashlee had announced her pregnancy in May 2020. Evan had mentioned Ashlee Simpson's pregnancy was a miracle on Instagram. The singer already has two kids, one with her current husband and one with her ex-husband. The singer first got married to Fall Out Boy guitarist Pete Wentz, in May 2008. The couple then had a son in November 2008. Though the couple is now separated, they share joint custody of their son.

Later in August 2014, the star married Evan Ross and they both had their first kid together in July 2015. The couple had a daughter, who is now 5 years old, and named her Jagger Snow. So Ziggy Blu Ross is Ashlee's third kid and second with her current husband.

Ashlee Simpson's husband also uploaded the same post on his Instagram profile. His caption was also identical. Take a look:

