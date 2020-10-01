Jessica Simpson Flaunts Toned Body After Losing 45 Kg Of Maternity Weight; See Pic

Jessica Simpson recently took to Instagram to share a picture of her while working out. The actor is seen flaunting her body as she aces at a leg split. According to Yahoo Lifestyle, the actor has lost 45 kg weight since she welcomed her daughter last year. The actor was seen donning a black sports bra with a chest cut-out and paired it with dye print black and grey leggings.

Jessica Simpson’s photo also had a beautiful backdrop of sunset and water. The actor posted the picture with the caption, “Starting the week with a warrior mindset aligned with the beauty of the sunset âœ¨.” Fans in huge number complimented Jessica Simpson for her toned body and amazing posture. One of the users wrote, “This is making me want to work out”. Take a look at Jessica Simpson’s Instagram post.

Jessica Simpson's 40th birthday present

Jessica Simpson has been on a weight loss journey since she gave birth to her daughter. Earlier, Jessica Simpson posted a picture of her on her 40th birthday, pointing out that she is fitting in the jeans she has kept for 14 years in her wardrobe. She posted the picture flaunting her denim and a dye print blouse. Jessica Simpson wrote, "I have kept these throwback True Religion jeans in my closet for 14 yrs (I’m not exaggerating!). I figured that since I’m in the final hours of my 30’s I’d give them another try, and hello 40, so nice to meet you ðŸ¤¸ðŸ¼‍â™€ï¸ðŸ™ŒðŸ¼ðŸ¥³".

In an interview with People, Jessica Simpson mentioned that she was in complete shock. She added that it was a good 40th birthday present for her. Talking about the denim, Jessica said that she tried to pull those things over her back so many times. She added that she just thought her back, from having babies, would never go back in shape she desired, but the jeans went up.

In an interview with The Mirror, Jessica Simpson's trainer, Harley Pasternak, opened about celebrity training and weight loss. He said that celebrities can struggle to manage their time but it’s important. He added that he advises them to go to bed at a certain time and set an alarm to wake up at a certain time. Harley wrapped up his conversation saying that he also recommends his clients to cut down on screen time by using their devices for one hour before bed.

