Jessica Simpson Did Not Mind Ex-beau John Mayer Kissing Perez Hilton In 2007, Know Details

Perez Hilton is a popular American blogger who released his memoir called TMI: My Life In Scandal on Tuesday. In the book, he revealed facts and details about many 'meet and greets' with celebrities. One among them was his 2007 kiss with John Mayer who was then in a relationship with Jessica Simpson. Here's what this is about.

Jessica Simpson did not seem to mind then-boyfriend, John Mayer kissed Perez

According to a source's information to Page Six, Jessica Simpson's friend was shocked to hear about Perez Hilon's kiss with John Mayer. This is because at that time Simpson was at loggerheads with Hilton. Apparently, the latter had called her "Jessica Simpleton” and called her sister Ashlee as “A**lee” on his controversial namesake blog.

However, the insider told Page Six that despite such troubles between the two, Jessica Simpson had let go of Perez Hilton's kiss with John Mayer. Although her friends were "horrified" she did not seem to care. The source also claimed that Simpson was head-over-heels in love with Mayer then and despite her friends trying to tell her that the kiss was wrong, she did not agree.

Perez Hilton revealed in TMI: My Life In Scandal that he shared a kiss with John Mayer soon after he finished hosting 2007's MTV's New Year's Eve special with Christina Aguilera. They were on their way to a night club in New York and met Jessica Simpson and her beau there. According to Hilton's memoir, the four of them sat in the VIP lounge where Mayer whispered something to Hilton and kissed him. Although Hilton seemed shocked at first, he eventually played along.

Perez Hilton also claimed that Jessica Simpson was right there with him and at first, she seemed rather embarrassed. She even went as far as to cover her face with her hair out of shame but she did not seem to mind. John Mayer had also talked about the incident in 2010 during an interview with Playboy and revealed he did feel "little ashamed" after the incident.

